NC House District 73 primary election Q & A: Catherine Whiteford

District: Southwestern Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: My fiancé and I moved to Cabarrus County because it's the best county in the state to start a business and raise a family. I'm running for office to keep it that way. Our community — and our country — is facing serious issues and we need someone who is willing to go to Raleigh and get results for our community. I truly believe that you don't have to be "someone" but you can be any person who wants to make positive change, and that is what I want to do if given the opportunity.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I have been involved in the political process since I was 18, recruiting young people to get involved in the civic process, working to elect strong Republican candidates at all levels of government; I've served as an education policy fellow at the Hunt Institute and developed a strong working partnership with a number of sitting legislators, some of whom have come out to publicly support my candidacy.

I believe that I am the best candidate to fill this position because I not only have the experience and drive to do so, but because I have an actionable policy agenda to ensure Cabarrus County remains the best place in North Carolina to live, work and raise a family.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: A major issue we face right now is outdated or insufficient infrastructure; water and sewer mains in much of the county are 80+ years old, and capacity is incapable of keeping pace with development. This is an issue we need to address now; we can't keep pushing it off. Additionally, recent events have severely damaged the trust parents have in our schools, and we need to implement measures which ensure transparency and rebuild that trust. As someone who was homeschooled, I am also a firm believer that tax dollars should follow the student, allowing parents to provide their children with an education which aligns with their conscience.