NC House District 83 primary election Q & A: Grayson Haff

District: Eastern Cabarrus County, Southwest Rowan County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: I was born and raised in China Grove, NC. My family has been in Rowan and Cabarrus County for generations. I am the only candidate running who was born and raised in the district. I’m running to represent the area I know and love. I want to represent the conservative values of my friends, family, and the hard-working people of the 83rd district.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I am the only candidate who was born and raised in the district. I understand our history and want to preserve it. I fought against cancel culture in college by starting a club to support President Trump in college. The college tried to remove our club from campus. I had an attorney file a brief to get our club reinstated. I’ve worked for multiple conservative candidates on a national and state-wide level. I’m a small business owner. Starting in high school, I successfully grew and scaled multiple companies. I currently run a clothing company and a sourcing firm. I want to use my experience in business to fight for lower taxes, fight against Covid mandates, and promote trade and career-based education. I will work to make North Carolina the best place to grow a business, start a family, get a meaningful education and live a safe and prosperous life.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: In South Rowan and East Cabarrus, the proposal of businesses relocating, building distribution centers, and building large housing developments will make focusing on our transportation and water & sewer infrastructure critical. It is imperative to stand up to all attempts to limit our constitutional freedoms by opposing attempts by the government to shut down businesses they deem nonessential and defend the second amendment. In education, it is essential to have parental involvement and local governance so that the education provided is focused on the best outcomes for individual students based on their interests and career aspirations. Partnerships between High Schools and Community Colleges should be promoted to familiarize students with trade opportunities following K-12 education. Election integrity and voter ID are essential to restore faith in our elections.