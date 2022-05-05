NC House District 83 primary election Q & A: Kevin Crutchfield

District: Eastern Cabarrus County, Southwest Rowan County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: It is my chance to give back to the country, state and community that has provided me such an amazing Life. I have never served in the Armed forces, so this is my opportunity to serve. I have 9 grandchildren and I want to do my part to ensure that they have an opportunity like I have to live their best life.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I have been working since the age of 15. At age 62, that gives me 47 years of life and business experience to take to Raleigh and apply. I understand hard work, sacrifice, and success. I started my current business from nothing and now employs 45 plus North Carolinians. I am the only candidate in this race that has actually created Jobs for Americans. My company has survived the 2008 Recession and the Pandemic while never shutting down.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: Education, Infrastructure, Broadband and Healthcare.