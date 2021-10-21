Patrick "Bubba" Hartsell Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Hartsell: I want to serve my city and my community, I am out in the community interacting with citizens everyday and I want to keep Kannapolis great and continue to make the city a better, safer and fun place to live for all citizens. I pledge to be a transparent council member for the citizens and take the position serious.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Hartsell: I am an educator with Kannapolis City Schools were I serve on the leadership team at Shady Brook Elementary. I am a Wrestling coach and I am entering my 11th year as a coach. I also am a small business owner/operator for a real estate firm.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer 3: Taxes are high enough already and I believe we need to be sure that we are spending tax payers money appropriately! I am very concerned about all of the apartment complexes that have been approved, The city needs citizens that want to stay here permanently and we have to have jobs, grocery stores, gas stations and other retail to keep up with the demands. While Kannapolis will continue to grow we have to take care of all aspects of growth and development.