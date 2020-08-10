Stein, candidates highlight Cabarrus Senior Democrats meeting Tuesday

The Cabarrus County Senior Democrats (CCSD) will host their monthly meeting online on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein will be the featured speaker.
Normally held at Troutman’s BBQ, this month the event will be hosted on ZOOM. To register for the event, click on this link. https://tinyurl.com/CCSDAugust11
“Our board recognizes the special threat that COVID 19 poses for our age group,” said CCSD President, Vincent Vezza. “Until restrictions are fully lifted, we live in a world where virtual gatherings are now the norm.
“During this election cycle, the senior Dems are co-sponsoring the venue with the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, the Cabarrus County Democratic Women, and the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County. As much as we miss meeting in person over good food and refreshments, this online alternative allows this democratic coalition to greatly expand our reach to an audience eager to hear from candidates.
“In this time of pandemic restrictions, strained health care delivery, economic retrenchment and civil unrest, we desperately need to hear a message of hope for our county, state, and nation. To that end we ask candidates to share their vision and plans for a better future.’
Stein will be joined by candidates for state office, Marcus Singleton, NC Senate 36; Aimy Steele, NC House 82; and Gail Young,NC House 83.
The presenters were asked to provide background information and topics they hope to address during the virtual meeting.”
Josh Stein was sworn in as North Carolina’s 50th Attorney General on January 1, 2017. Between 2009 and 2016, Josh served in the state Senate and was a champion for public education, clean energy and public safety.
Singleton identified Medicaid Expansion as a top priority, a move that would provide healthcare to so many neighbors who are currently uninsured. He said, “The necessity for healthcare is evident, as we continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. Medicaid would also aid in the opioid epidemic fight. It would lower premiums for everyone by reducing uncompensated medical care. In addition to saving lives, Medicaid expansion is important for our economy.
Steele will also vote to expand Medicaid, so that 40,000 uninsured people in our county will finally have coverage. She will take on the opioid crisis by voting to increase funding for alternative healthcare options, like dependency intervention and therapy.
Aimy will be a champion for affordable housing in Cabarrus County. “As our county continues to grow, we must ensure our population is not priced out of the community in which they grew up. By supporting legislation that would provide affordable housing options, we can maintain our diversity as a community, support our retired population, and make Cabarrus County a place where our youth can find jobs and homes.”
Young shared that “One reason that I am running for office is to put an end to gerrymandering. I believe every citizen should have the right to vote and be encouraged to vote. Gerrymandering is the worst form of voter suppression because it generally goes unnoticed; yet it dilutes the impact of some votes while elevating the impact of others. Because of this practice, one party can execute their agenda, regardless of what the voters want, and because it is based on the census, it has ten years of influence.
On another issue, we have parents who are unable to stay at home and keep their children out of school. This poses a tremendous hardship, because without work, these families struggle to stay afloat. We have to get creative about expanding childcare and finding a way to get our children safely back in school. Not only will that help working families and be good for children, but it would also boost our economy.”
