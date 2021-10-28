 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steve Ashby Mt. Pleasant Board Candidate Q and A
0 Comments
Candidate Q&A: Mount Pleasant Board of Commissioners

Steve Ashby Mt. Pleasant Board Candidate Q and A

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Ashby: It has been an honor to represent the town over the past eight years. At this point, Mount Pleasant is moving forward with many infrastructure projects and the town is growing. I would like to continue to serve the town and help steer in a direction suitable for the future of our residents.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Ashby: I have served as a commissioner for the past eight years. Which means I am up to date with the challenges and the promising projects. I also value the thoughts and concerns of all our residents and take into consideration their opinions when making decisions for the town.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Ashby: Our main issues include: 1) updating a dated infrastructure; 2) planning for the growth that will be coming our way; and 3) providing the community with opportunities for a high quality of life.

Steve Ashby

Ashby
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby pudu charms visitors at German zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts