Steve Sciascia Mayoral Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
Sciascia: I am a 23-year-plus resident of Harrisburg and raised 4 kids through 12 years of Harrisburg schools. I love the Harrisburg community and continue to have passion around serving as mayor. I am running to promote non-residential economic growth and ensure Harrisburg’s current town services exceed your expectations. My ultimate goal would be to facilitate our community becoming more active in all aspects of government which will help to guide Harrisburg in a direction we can all be proud of and making decisions that are made with the interest of the people. I have created and continue to create committees and processes that serve the community as well as our local business: quarterly community chats, Sustainability Advisory Board, Arts Culture and Heritage Committee, Turf the Ridge Committee and the Racial Equity Task Force.
Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?
Sciascia: I have a deep knowledge of municipal government. I spent two terms as a council member learning all aspects of policies and process and procedures within Harrisburg in addition to observing the role of the mayor. I felt this experience was necessary before running for the mayor seat. My time as mayor afforded me the opportunity to build critical relationships with local and state level elected officials. I leverage these relationships on a regular basis as I look for ways to help Harrisburg manage through any issues we face. I currently serve as the chairman of the Water & Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County which is critical infrastructure for Harrisburg. I graduated from Appalachian State University with a bachelor’s degree majoring in information systems. This led to a 30-plus year career working for 2 of the largest financial institutions in the country. My bank positions allowed me to gain a solid track record of management experience. Today I am a senior vice president working in corporate operational risk.
Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?
Sciascia: Harrisburg is situated between Charlotte and Concord both are currently part of the fastest growing communities in the United States. As a result, Harrisburg has become one of the most desirable suburbs of Charlotte. This has created unprecedented growth and with growth our critical infrastructure must be monitored. We need to monitor public safety response times to make sure our residents have the highest protection. Our transportation master plan needs to be updated to better prioritize out improvement areas. Tracking Cabarrus County schools 10-year plan to monitor current capacity against new school completion times. Harrisburg must create a capacity plan for water/sewer to ensure we don’t over utilize this critical piece of infrastructure. Finally, our residents need a place to actively and passively recreate without overcrowded park space. All new growth should match the area land use plan and not burden any critical infrastructure components.