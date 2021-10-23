Steve Sciascia Mayoral Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Sciascia: I am a 23-year-plus resident of Harrisburg and raised 4 kids through 12 years of Harrisburg schools. I love the Harrisburg community and continue to have passion around serving as mayor. I am running to promote non-residential economic growth and ensure Harrisburg’s current town services exceed your expectations. My ultimate goal would be to facilitate our community becoming more active in all aspects of government which will help to guide Harrisburg in a direction we can all be proud of and making decisions that are made with the interest of the people. I have created and continue to create committees and processes that serve the community as well as our local business: quarterly community chats, Sustainability Advisory Board, Arts Culture and Heritage Committee, Turf the Ridge Committee and the Racial Equity Task Force.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?