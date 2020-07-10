U.S. Senate candidate featured at Senior Democrats meeting

The Cabarrus County Senior Democrats will host their monthly meeting online on Tuesday, July 14, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Normally held at Troutman’s BBQ, this month the event will be hosted on ZOOM. To register for the event, click on this link. https://tinyurl.com/CCSDJuly14
“Our board recognizes the special threat that COVID 19 poses for our age group,” CCSD President Vincent Vezza said. Until restrictions are fully lifted, we live in a world where virtual gatherings are now the norm.”
He went on to say, “During this election cycle, the senior Dems are co-sponsoring the venue with the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, the Cabarrus County Democratic Women, and the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County. As much as we miss meeting in person over good food and refreshments, this online alternative allows this democratic coalition to greatly expand our reach to an audience eager to hear from candidates.”
“In this time of pandemic restrictions, strained health care delivery, economic retrenchment and civil unrest, we desperately need to hear a message of hope for our county, state, and nation. To that end we ask candidates to share their vision and plans for a better future.”
This month the featured speaker is candidate for U.S. Senate, Cal Cunningham. Cal is a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, where he served as a military prosecutor, holding government contractors accountable.
In addition to a Juris Doctor from UNC Law, Cal’s education includes a Master of Science from the London School of Economics. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree with Honors from UNC-Chapel Hill. Cal’s wife Elizabeth works in the field of education policy and law, and they have two high school-aged kids, Caroline and Will.
Cunningham was endorsed by the NC Association of Educators, Sierra Club, VoteVets and other major Democratic Party constituencies. Cal helps lead a nationally-recognized environmental services and waste reduction company based in Raleigh, where he has worked to reduce carbon and energy impacts on our environment. During his tenure the company has expanded to 120 jobs, all covered by health insurance, in part thanks to the Affordable Care Act.
In 2017, Governor Roy Cooper named Cunningham as Vice Chair of the Governor’s Crime Commission where he has been leading efforts to curb the opioid addiction crisis and fund services for women and families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.
As a native of Lexington, he is uniquely positioned to bridge North Carolina's rural-urban divide. He’ll be a next-generation leader who brings North Carolinians together over the most pressing challenges of our time. In November 2000, at the age of 27, Cal was elected one of North Carolina’s youngest State Senators, representing a tough, swing district in Davidson, Rowan and Iredell Counties. He garnered over 53% of the vote in a district that then-Governor Bush won by almost 60% - at the time, the third most expensive legislative race.
In the N.C. Senate, Cunningham served as Vice Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and on the Senate’s three education committees. He fought for smaller class sizes, higher teacher pay, university and community college funding and the founding of what is now “NC Pre-K”. Since then, more than 350,000 four-year-old children have received high quality early education to enhance their readiness to succeed in school. In the Senate, Cal was also a leading advocate for landmark clean air legislation and land preservation.
Since leaving the Senate, Cal served for twelve years as a Governor’s appointee to the Board of Trustees of the Davidson County Community College, focusing on affordability, degree completion and job training.
To learn more about his platform and his hopes for a better North Carolina, visit https://www.calfornc.com/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!