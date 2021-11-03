UPDATED: Dixon leads the field along with Wilson and Berry in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – Jeanne Dixon won a seat on the Kannapolis City Council and Council members Doug Wilson and Dianne Berry were re-elected.

Dixon, who worked for 33 years at the Cabarrus County Social Services Department, is a political newcomer. She received 1372 votes in unofficial totals announced Tuesday evening.

Wilson (1280 votes) and Berry (1249) each won their third team on the council. Terms are four years.

"I am humbled that the people of Kannapolis continue to place this much trust in me, and it is truly an honor to serve my hometown," Wilson said. "Many challenges lie ahead, and our Council has it's work cut out for it, but I feel we are up to the task. We must never forget that we need to keep God first in our decision-making and that our people are our most important asset."

“I feel extremely honored that the citizens of Kannapolis voted me in to serve a third term,” Berry said. “I believe our city will see many changes over the next four years. I commit to do the best job I can as a Kannapolis City Council member in every situation, every matter that comes before Council. It has been and will continue to be an honor and privilege to serve. Thank you for your support.”

Incumbent Van Rowell was in fourth place with 804 votes. The rest of the field was: Chris Gordon (792), Dr. James Litaker (761), Milton Smith (653), Jayne Williams (492), Bubba Hartsell (387), Jordan Connell (366) and Phil Goodman (342).

