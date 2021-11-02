 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Furr wins in Mount Pleasant, two seats too close to call
Lori Furr.

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mayor Pro Lori Furr won re-election to the Mount Pleasant Board of Commissioner, but it will likely be at the Cabarrus Board of Elections’ official canvas before we know the winners of the other two commission seats.

Furr had 119 votes in unofficial totals after Tuesday’s election. Three of the other four candidates are separated by four votes.

Chris Carter

Carter

Christopher “Cooter” Carter had 78 votes followed by incumbent commissioner William Edward Meadows, 76, and Steve Ashby 74.

William Meadows

Meadows

Steve Ashby

Ashby

Dylan Fulk was fifth with 49 votes.

A “sample hand-to-eye recount” will be held by the Cabarrus Board of Elections Thursday.

Cabarrus Elections Director Carol Soles said there is one provisional ballot cast in Mount Pleasant officials will investigate whether it is an eligible vote to be counted.

Ashby, who is in fourth place, has already asked for a recount and officials hope to do the recount Monday, though that has not been finalized, Soles said.

The Mount Pleasant votes were the last to be reported Tuesday evening but there were no issues, Soles said. A USB stick was left in the tabulator and the Chief Judge from the precinct had to be called back to retrieve it. That delayed the reporting.

The official canvas by the elections board is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m.

