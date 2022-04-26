Voting begins Thursday

EDITOR'S NOTE: Early voting for the May 17 primary begins Thursday, April 28. The Independent Tribune will be running a series of articles about the candidates in contested races. Voting will take place at Copperfield Centre, 349 Copperfield Blvd., Suite F, Concord. Early voting dates and times: April 28 through May 13, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 and May 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.