Excited They Stand: Cox Mill volleyball players thrilled about chance to win state title

CONCORD – Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, don’t be alarmed if you hear a loud SWOOOSH coming from Cox Mill High School.
No, it shouldn’t be inclement weather; it’s actually supposed to be above 50 degrees and sunny on that day. And, no, it will have nothing to do with the sweet athletic apparel the Charger athletics teams sport.
More likely, it will be the gust of wind the members of the Cox Mill volleyball team create sprinting to get on a bus and head to Cary for their Class 3A state championship match against Greenville D.H. Conley later that evening.
The match is set to start at Green Level High School at 6 p.m.
As with any school in this position, there’s an air of excitement and anticipation as the Chargers prepare to try for their second state crown.
But this undefeated Cox Mill team (18-0) is virtually champing at the bit to get on the court and prove its wares.
“We’re excited to go!” second-year Chargers coach Ralph Viegelmann said Thursday morning. “We’re at a point now where we’re ready to play. We’ve been talking now for a few days, and the good part about volleyball is that we play every other day. Now we’re waiting a couple of days, and we want to go play some volleyball.”
It just so happens that another vaunted squad stands in the Chargers’ way. And D.H. Conley should be quite the competition.
While Cox Mill is the fourth seed out of the West Region, Conley comes in as the No. 1 seed from the East. The Vikings have a 15-1 overall record and had to impressively go through their archrival, Greenville Rose, in the semifinals on Tuesday night to get to this point. The Vikings won, 3-1.
Conley plays in a tough split conference, and it won the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A this season over Rose.
“They look good,” Viegelmann said of the Vikings. “We just watched video on them (Wednesday) night as a team, and we watched their semifinal match. They’ve got some good size, they pass the ball really well, and they’re scrappy -- everything you’d expect from a state championship team.
“They’re coming off a big win as well, and I have no doubt that they’ll be ready to play.”
But the Chargers, too, have been well above standard this season, dominating their way to the South Piedmont 3A Conference crown.
And as most volleyball observers in this area know, the strong play isn’t just the result of a COVID-shortened season in which the Chargers rose out of nowhere to become contenders.
The Chargers have been one of the state’s best programs for a long time now. In fact, this year marks the seventh in a row that they’ve either won or tied for the league title. But they last won the state championship in 2016, and this bunch is hungry to return Cox Mill to the top overall perch in North Carolina 3A volleyball.
And they’re more than qualified. They proved that on Tuesday night, when they thrashed a solid Asheville T.C. Roberson squad, 3-0, in the semifinals.
Viegelmann knows why his team is playing in the final match of the 2021 season.
“We’re loaded with talent,” he said with sincerity. “I think the one thing that puts us in great shape is that, over the season, the kids are really learning to play as a team all the time. They’ve learned to put all their individual talents together and become one good core group that’s moving around together. That’s what makes them really tough.”
With the 2020 Chargers, Viegelmann has a tall, active team, and he has the luxury of substituting players freely with little to no drop-off in ability.
Sometimes, it’s the 6-foot-5 Yasmine Parker along with Ava Douglas, Raven Gray, Robin Rosser, Kennedy Jackson, Emma Sedlacek and Olivia Todd doing damage. Other times, it’s players such as Amaya Bridges, Jadyn Webb, Brianna Lynch, Erin Gillin, Czana Doctor and Lexi Taylor closing the deal.
Or any combination Viegelman employs at any given time.
Besides the towering Parker, many Chargers hover around the 6-foot mark, which will be key going against Conley Saturday.
“I don’t think they’re that big, but they move well,” Viegelmann said of the Vikings. “The defense moves well, and it looks on video like they have a strong libero and two setters that do a really good job pushing the ball over the court.
“I think we’ll probably have a size advantage, but we need to play good defense in order to win this match.”
Now, it’s down to one last contest. The Chargers are on the cusp, just like they hoped they’d be when the season got its delayed start in November.
Viegelmann is proud of this group of Chargers, no matter what happens Saturday. But he also wants to see his players’ dreams become a reality. He’s seen what that’s been like so far this season, and he certainly doesn’t want to see it end without players accomplishing a goal they began focusing in on long before they even knew COVID would allow them to play.
“It was fun to watch them on Tuesday night,” Viegelmann said. “We beat a good team again. We played really well. Afterward, (our players) hear that they’re going (to the state championship), but I think it actually takes a minute for it to sink in. I think that the whole group is super excited. I think it’s going to be a big step for us just getting on the bus on Saturday to head to (Cary) and let reality hit and go do what they do best, which is play volleyball.
“I think right now, (their emotions are) excitement and being ready to play,” the coach added. “I expect probably some butterflies out of the players once we get up to the school on Saturday. Hopefully, they’ll get those worked out quick. But right now, they just want to play volleyball. They’re really ready to play.”