Excited They Stand: Cox Mill volleyball players thrilled about chance to win state title

“I think we’ll probably have a size advantage, but we need to play good defense in order to win this match.”

Now, it’s down to one last contest. The Chargers are on the cusp, just like they hoped they’d be when the season got its delayed start in November.

Viegelmann is proud of this group of Chargers, no matter what happens Saturday. But he also wants to see his players’ dreams become a reality. He’s seen what that’s been like so far this season, and he certainly doesn’t want to see it end without players accomplishing a goal they began focusing in on long before they even knew COVID would allow them to play.

“It was fun to watch them on Tuesday night,” Viegelmann said. “We beat a good team again. We played really well. Afterward, (our players) hear that they’re going (to the state championship), but I think it actually takes a minute for it to sink in. I think that the whole group is super excited. I think it’s going to be a big step for us just getting on the bus on Saturday to head to (Cary) and let reality hit and go do what they do best, which is play volleyball.

“I think right now, (their emotions are) excitement and being ready to play,” the coach added. “I expect probably some butterflies out of the players once we get up to the school on Saturday. Hopefully, they’ll get those worked out quick. But right now, they just want to play volleyball. They’re really ready to play.”