Find out how this Harrisburg family goes all out for Halloween

One Harrisburg house is well known for its haunts, ghouls, ghosts and clowns that slowly make their way into the yard through the month of October until they all come out on Halloween.
Chris Koon said he and his wife started really getting into the Halloween spirit for their kids when they moved into the Abbington neighborhood in 2017.
Koon said he and the kids are pretty much restricted to decorating the outside of the house, except for two rooms downstairs.
Their kids, who were in middle and high school ages at the time, loved to decorate the house in anything remotely scary.
As a scary movie fan, Koon was more than willing to play along.
“I'm not a die hard scary movie fan, but I like them,” Loons said.
Koon said they started to put out graveyard signs and animatronic figures that moved or made noise into the yard, but it just kept growing from there.
The prop that became his claim to fame in the neighborhood was the “IT” character Georgie Denbrough mannequin that he dressed up in a yellow raincoat, rain boots and red balloon. He placed the mannequin right by the sewer drain complete with a Pennywise arm that reached from the grate.
Once he got a feel for making his own characters, he got more creative. This year, he made Carrie — fake blood covering her prom dress where she stands under a buck on his porch.
In all, Koon said he makes about a quarter of the Halloween décor. He buys items like mannequins off of online marketplaces and scours Goodwill and other thrift shops for costume items.
The other 75% he finds at the Halloween shops during their Nov. 1 sales.
And he has plenty of those props. He has a Pennywise, Chucky Doll, Mr. Boogie, and Regan from the Exorcist just to name a few.
But it isn’t all movie references. He sets up plenty of surprises along the sidewalk around the house that are motion activated. Anything from a cat scratch, spooky laugh or something to shake the tree leaves, he has it up.
There is even a clown row.
“That’s one of my favorite’s,” he said.
While putting out more décor, some of the neighborhood kids stopped by to check out the Halloween gear.
“Those are some of our regulars. They come by to see what’s out,” Koon said. “When Halloween comes, they know there will be even more they get to see. Kids always come by here, and we usually sit outside and pass out candy while we watch them check it out.”
Usually trick-or-treating starts around 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. in their neighborhood. By then Koon has everything plugged in and ready to spook whoever draws near.
Koon said his kids have mostly outgrown the Halloween buzz and have long since stopped trick-or-treating, but he still loves decorating the house.
“Some days I stop and think, wow, this is a lot of work, but it makes a lot of people happy and I love to do it,” he explained.
But on Halloween his favorite part is seeing someone enjoy getting scared and having a good time.
“The biggest fun is having people jump out and hearing them scream,” Koon said. “If you get them to scream, it is always worth it.”
The Koon house is located off of French Fields Lane in the Abbington neighborhood in Harrisburg. After entering the neighborhood on Vickery Lane, take a right onto French Fields and stop at the house with the pet cemetery in its front yard.