FISHING: Kannapolis trio takes top honors at East Coast's largest king mackerel tournament

SOUTHPORT, N.C. – With their single-engine vessel, Bare Necessities, the Kannapolis crew of captain Cameron Yow, Mitchell Pigg and Bradley Flowe took first place in the 43rd Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament at Dutchman Creek Park Oct 2.

Yow, Pigg and Flowe hauled in a 45-pound king mackerel and won a total of $58,830 for their efforts.

The U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast. This year’s tournament attracted the highest number of participants in its history with 561 boats from more than nine states and awarded more than $400,000 in cash prizes.

“It’s anybody’s game out there,” said Yow when he accepted the prize, according to a tournament news release. “You can tell by the small boat we were on.”

The second place team, Lil Crazy, led by captain Seth Williams of Murrells Inlet, S.C., brought in a king mackerel weighing 44.10 pounds, which won them a combined total of $133,913. Their prize was the largest cash prize ever awarded to a single team in the tournament’s history.

In third place was Team Fountain, led by captain Everett Cameron of Atlantic Beach. Their winning fish weighed in at 40.35 lbs., which won them $80,157.

The winners are determined by the weight of the fish, however, the total prize money is determined by the number of additional categories the anglers choose to enter in the tournament.