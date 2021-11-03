Fly, Eagles, fly! Concord Academy boys make history by winning private-school state soccer title

Just as impressive, the Eagles made their magical run this year after losing 12 players from last year’s state runner-up squad. Now, with just two seniors on this season’s roster scheduled to leave the program – Kevin Reyes at marking back and Richy Ortiz at centerback – the Eagles feel as if they achieve greatness for years to come.

“With nine starters returning next year, we hope to have a strong showing over the next few years,” Wagner said.

“I don’t think the boys realized their accomplishment, and maybe still don't, because it is a young team. Besides the joy of the boys, it was super rewarding to see the joy of all the fans – parents, teachers, previous years’ players – that traveled 3 1/2 hours to see us play, especially after the disappointment from the previous year.”

Wagner reflected more as he evaluated the enormity of his team’s accomplishment.

“Our game was live-streamed so my phone was blowing up with texts from friends, former players, parents of former players and school administration,” Wagner said. “Only then do you realize that this was special and doesn't happen very often – or maybe ever.

“It is an accomplishment that can never be taken away from these boys.”