Fly, Eagles, fly! Concord Academy boys make history by winning private-school state soccer title

The Concord Academy boys soccer team wrapped up its 2021 season in convincing fashion and with the highest of honors: with a state championship.
On Saturday, the Eagles secured the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 3A title by defeating traditionally strong Coastal Christian, 2-0, in Wilmington.
Concord Academy won what is believed to be the first state championship for a soccer team from Cabarrus County.
The Eagles (18-6) came close to accomplishing the feat last season, but they lost in the 2020 championship game to Winston-Salem Calvary Day, 1-0.
They left no doubt about which team was No. 1 this time around.
Concord Academy entered Saturday’s title game as one of the highest-scoring teams in the state, averaging nearly six goals per game, and Coastal Christian seemed intent on limiting the Eagles’ points, focusing mightily on defense, as opposed to being aggressive on offense.
The game plan was effective at first.
“I felt when we arrived in Wilmington, everyone was focused and on a mission,” said Eagles coach Scott Wagner. “The team this year played as consistent as any team I have coached; (the players) were ready and determined. At halftime, they were confident. Even with the score 0-0, they felt they had seen the best our opposition had and it would be a matter of time for us to break through.”
With 28 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the game, that time came.
Coastal Christian (13-10-1) appeared to get out of harm’s way when Eagle Valentino Lira fired a shot from the corner, and the Centurion goalkeeper tipped the ball. But Concord Academy’s Cuicui Gonzalez was in perfect position for the carom, and his header into the right side of the goal resulted in a 1-0 lead.
It proved to be the title-winning goal, and Gonzalez punctuated it with a flip before being mobbed by his teammates.
Concord Academy created the two-goal margin with another score with a little more than 12 minutes to go in the contest when Lira made a shake-and-bake move with a defender in front of him and fired a left-footed shot into the net for a 2-0 advantage.
After that, Coastal Christian began to press, but the Eagles kept the Centurions at bay to secure the crown.
This season, the Eagles finished second in the Metrolina Athletic Conference, coming in only behind Gaston Day, which won the 2A state championship on Saturday.
Concord Academy entered the state tournament as the seventh seed, which baffled Wagner, considering the Eagles’ only loss to a team in the 3A division was an overtime thriller again Calvary Day, which was the defending state champ and ranked No. 1 in the state at the time.
However, the tournament seedings were determined by teams’ MaxPreps.com ranking.
“We used that slight as motivation,” Wagner said.
The Eagles opened the tournament with an easy victory over 11th-seeded High Point Christian, scoring a season-high 10 points in a 10-2 blowout.
In the second round, the Eagles were matched up against a familiar foe, second-seeded Calvary Day, which had broken their hearts in the title game last year and in the regular-season matchup in August. But the trip to Winston-Salem was successful this time, as the Eagles came out on top in another 1-0 decision.
Concord Academy couldn’t breathe a sigh of relief yet, though.
In the semifinals, the Eagles had to make the four-hour trip to Kinston to face Arendell Parrott Academy. The game was tight, but Concord Academy found a way to pull out the 5-4 victory and qualify for Saturday’s championship game, which was another love drive away in Wilmington.
And despite all of Coastal Christian’s efforts with its packed defense in front of its home crowd, the Eagles flew away as the state champions.
The Eagles closed the season by winning 11 of their final 12 games, including five with goalkeeper Branson Sotela getting the shutout.
Just as impressive, the Eagles made their magical run this year after losing 12 players from last year’s state runner-up squad. Now, with just two seniors on this season’s roster scheduled to leave the program – Kevin Reyes at marking back and Richy Ortiz at centerback – the Eagles feel as if they achieve greatness for years to come.
“With nine starters returning next year, we hope to have a strong showing over the next few years,” Wagner said.
“I don’t think the boys realized their accomplishment, and maybe still don't, because it is a young team. Besides the joy of the boys, it was super rewarding to see the joy of all the fans – parents, teachers, previous years’ players – that traveled 3 1/2 hours to see us play, especially after the disappointment from the previous year.”
Wagner reflected more as he evaluated the enormity of his team’s accomplishment.
“Our game was live-streamed so my phone was blowing up with texts from friends, former players, parents of former players and school administration,” Wagner said. “Only then do you realize that this was special and doesn't happen very often – or maybe ever.
“It is an accomplishment that can never be taken away from these boys.”