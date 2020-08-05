Food drive to keep Blessing Boxes filled for those in need

One Life Church in Concord will hold a food drive from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 22 in the hope of keeping the Cabarrus County Blessing Boxes filled for the foreseeable future.
Sheryl Kluge, creator of the Blessing Boxes, has teamed up with One Life Church in the past on this project. The church has its own box on site, so church officials said it made sense to hold a drive-thru event in August to help the community.
The need for the Blessing Boxes has been particularly acute since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, and with the end of the $600 a week unemployment benefits, Kluge is anticipating a higher need for the boxes in the coming months.
“The community on a whole has been really stepping up,” Kluge said. “But the need is getting bigger than the community assistance.”
She said the demand in March and April was very high. She routinely had to refill each of her five boxes because people were utilizing them so often.
May and June weren’t particularly busy, but Kluge has seen more and more items starting to be taken again in the last few months. Unemployment rates in the state and nation remain high, and with the benefits expiring and no new stimulus package agreed upon as of Monday, people will not be getting an influx of $1,200 in the immediate future and soon may be without unemployment benefits if there isn't an agreement.
This is why Kluge is anticipating a rise in need and why she is teaming up with One Life Church for the food drive.
People who want to help can stop by the church on the afternoon of Aug. 22 and bring items such as macaroni and cheese, side dishes or canned goods — anything you can think of to help. Those wishing to drop off items don’t even need to get out of their car. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will be working the event and will remove items from the trunk without any physical contact necessary.
Kluge hopes she will be able to collect enough to keep the boxes full for the month of September and maybe longer.
“I’m hoping I can collect enough food to sustain these,” she said.
Food drive officials also will take monetary donations if someone wants to help out that way. And if someone wants his or her offering to be a tax write-off, volunteers will be handing out the proper paperwork for that as well.
Kluge said she created the boxes with the hope of helping her community, but it is the community that has made them work.
Since the pandemic began, the Blessing Boxes have seen many donations, and whenever Kluge has asked for someone to help fill a box that was running low on items, someone has stepped up.
This is exactly what she envisioned when she was considering putting the boxes around the county.
“I tell everybody God is good every day,” Kluge said. “I just spoke to the mayor (Bill Dusch) last week, and I told him, ‘Mayor, you need to be so proud of your residents of Cabarrus County, because they have stepped to the plate.’”
The Blessing Boxes can be found at Fire Stations No. 1 and No. 4 in Concord, Cabarrus Health Alliance in Kannapolis, One Life Church in Concord and zMAX Dragway in Concord.
Kluge hopes two more boxes will be added to the county in the fall.
