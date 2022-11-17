FOOTBALL: Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker reeling from loss of slain UVa player who was ‘one of my guys’

CONCORD – Shawn Baker’s morning had already started with concern.

It began when the Cox Mill head football coach’s wife called and told him their 2-year-old daughter was sick and needed to be picked up from daycare.

Baker signed out of school, hopped in his car, and began the drive to go get his daughter.

That’s when his day somehow got worse.

His cellphone rang, and on the other line was his good friend Matthew Jenkins, the head coach at Cornelius’ Hough High, where Baker had been offensive coordinator before taking the job at Cox Mill two years ago.

Jenkins broke the news to Baker: Devin Chandler, a 2020 Hough graduate, was dead.

Chandler, a junior on the University of Virginia football team, was one of three college students who were killed Sunday night when a former player allegedly shot them on a bus after a field trip to Washington, D.C. The incident occurred just as the bus returned to the Charlottesville, Virginia, campus among about 20 other students.

What made the incident hit home for Baker is that Chandler was what he called “one of my guys.” Chandler had been a star wide receiver for Hough when Baker ran the offense, and the two maintained a close relationship by phone.

Heartache overcame Baker, and he simply broke down.

“It threw me for a loop,” Baker said. “Coach Jenkins called me (Monday) morning about 9:45 and told me, and it hit me hard. It tore me up. I bawled my eyes out all the way to go get my daughter, just crying.”

Chandler was just 20 years old. He is survived by his mother, Dalayna, and brother, Quentin.

Chandler's Virginia teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were also killed. Two other students, including another football player, Michael Hollins, were also shot but survived.

Ex-Virginia running back Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been indicted on three counts of second-degree murder and five of using a firearm in commission of a felony. The incident has captured the nation’s attention in recent days.

According to prosecutors, Chandler was sleeping when he was shot.

“I hate this,” Baker said. “This gun violence needs to be stopped.”

Baker recalls that Chandler was the model student-athlete: an honor-roll kid who excelled in sports, made lots of friends, and smiled widely as he did it.

“Devin is one of the best kids that I’ve ever had in my coaching career,” Baker said. “I’m not even talking about athletic-wise; just as a human being. He was always smiling, always laughing, always dancing. When he came in (a room), it was like everyone would have smile on their face. He would brighten the whole room up because he was going to do something silly.

“He was a special kid: Yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am. Everybody just loved Devin. It was such an honor to coach him and be around him.”

Chandler spent just one year at Hough, and, unfortunately, it came on the heels of another family tragedy.

“Devin moved from Tennessee,” Baker explained.

“His father had just passed away, and his uncle stays in the Cornelius area, and (Chandler) came to Hough. He was a tall, lanky kid who didn’t say much at first.”

But Baker said Chandler let his athleticism do all the talking.

He remembered the first time Chandler jumped out at Hough coaches a little while after he’d transferred from the Memphis, Tennessee, area.

The Huskies were ending summer camp with a fun kickball game, and someone had booted the ball what seemed like a mile, as it flew high and far away. Baker said everyone had been resigned to the fact that the ball was gone and it would require a trek to a nearby track to retrieve it.

Everyone, that is, except Chandler.

“Out of nowhere, Devin shoots across the field and catches the ball before it gets on the track, and all the coaches were like, ‘Did you just see that?!!’” Baker recalled. “It was like he was shot out of a bottle.”

Chandler displayed that same ability once the 2019 season began, although his statistics didn’t reflect it in the early going because the ball wasn’t coming his way.

“One thing I loved about him is he never cried about getting the ball,” Baker said. “His senior year, probably the first three or four games, he might’ve touched the ball four times and had three touchdowns. But not one time did he complain or his mama complain about how many time he’d touched the ball. None of that.”

Chandler finished the season with 50 catches for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns, and was a first-team I-Meck Conference selection.

“He just stayed the course,” Baker said. “He had, like, one offer when he came to Hough, and it was from, I think, (Division II) North Alabama. When he left, he had about 15 (scholarship offers).”

Chandler initially signed with the University of Wisconsin while also considering Virginia, N.C State, Duke and Illinois.

At Wisconsin, Chandler appeared in six games in two seasons, playing both receiver and kick returner. He averaged 26.0 yards on six kickoff returns, had two receptions for 28 yards, and rushed one time for 18 yards during the 2020 season.

The next year, when his playing time didn’t increase, he entered the transfer portal and headed to Virginia.

Tony Elliott – who was an assistant coach at South Carolina State University when Baker was a star running back there – took over as Virginia’s head coach this season. Baker said that only adds to the hurt that he feels about the recent tragedy.

“Coach Elliott is a really good friend and mentor of mine,” Baker said. “I hate this for him because I know what types of things he’s going to bring to (Virginia’s) program, and now this may hurt his recruiting process. It’s two-fold for me, losing Devin and then seeing Coach Elliott have to go through this, too. It’s tough.”

Baker said he frequently stayed in contact with his former players – the ones from Hough, and now, the ones from Cox Mill. He said Chandler was one of those players.

“I talked to him about grades first and then the playbook and different concepts up there,” Baker said. “It’s like that with all my guys, things like that or whether they have a little girlfriend in life. They would call to check and see how things were going with me.

“It’s always bigger than ball with me. I’ve always told my guys, ‘We’re going to have a relationship outside of football. When you get older, when you get married, when you have kids, I want to be involved in that process.’”

Added Baker, “The wins and losses come and go, but the relationships last forever. No matter how old they get, I still feel like those are my guys I had in high school.”

Baker recalled his last phone conversation with Chandler. He’s both grateful, yet he has his regret as well.

“It’s crazy because we just talked the week before last,” Baker said. “I called him to see how he was doing. He had a couple little knick-knack injuries going on. I told him I was going to call him the next week to check on him. But with the preparations for (Cox Mill in) the playoffs and the game being moved up (from Friday to Thursday because of Tropical Storm Nicole), everything started running together, and I forgot to call him back.

“It shows that you need to take time and call people you care about and stay in touch with people, no matter what you have going on, because you never know what’s going to happen.”