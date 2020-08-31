Former Concord High athlete drowned in a Salisbury Quarry, memorials to come

ROWAN COUNTY – A former Concord High School graduate, basketball and soccer player drowned in a Salisbury quarry.

Emmanuel Korwor Konneh, a 19-year-old, Concord High graduate, drowned in Balfour Quarry after he and three friends had gone to the area to swim, Rowan County officials stated.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Sunday, August 30, at 3:30 p.m., to 510 Balfour Quarry Road in Salisbury on a report of a possible drowning. The 911 caller stated that Konneh had gone under the water but did not come back up. Deputies responded to the scene along with units from the Granite Quarry PD., Rockwell PD, Rowan County EMS, Rockwell Rural Fire Department, and the Rowan County Rescue Squad.

When officials arrived on scene, three males, friends of Konneh, stated that the group had arrived at the quarry around 2:15 p.m. to swim.

Emergency Responders and Rescue Squad Divers searched for Konneh for almost an hour. His body was located at 4:22 p.m. in about 33 feet of water. The Concord Police Department were able to notify his family around 6 p.m.

Konneh had graduated from Concord High in May of 2020. He had been on the Spiders’ Boys’ Varsity Soccer team and was named Keeper of the Year in 2019. He also played on the boys’ varsity basketball team.