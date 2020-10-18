Foundations from a Father: A.L. Brown's Newsome became a coach -- and a better man – because of his late father’s love

Newsome cherished his time back in Florida over the following months, even if he was in town because of a family crisis. He realized just what a blessing it was to have had that time on Sept, 16, when Johnny B died.

“He got really sick really fast,” Newsome said. “He’s been in poor health for a long time. He had to go on dialysis, and he didn’t like that at all, just as my dad was an active person who wanted to live his life that way. He’s in a much better place now.”

Because of COVID-19, there are no public-school football games taking place this fall, so worrying about how to juggle that aspect was one less thing for Newsome to have to weigh as he began the painstaking task of making plans for his father’s funeral.

While he misses the games right now, he’s thankful he didn’t face making any decisions that might have put more tough responsibilities on his family. He knows, in his soul, that he’d have been just like Brett Favre back in 2003, when the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback took the field with a broken heart for Monday Night Football, the day after his father, Irvin, died.