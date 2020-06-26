Friday Five: Changes, challenges and the Census

It’s been a frantic week of playing catch-up after being gone for two weeks. I still have about a thousand emails to go through. If I haven’t gotten back with you, please be patient.
No. 1
Thanks to all who reached out since the last Friday Five. A lot has happened in our community. There have been demonstrations, prayers and discussions. For many, these discussions have been ongoing for decades. For some, it’s been an eye-opening experience.
Jean Caldwell called to thank me for the Friday Five. She had been given a copy of the paper because of an old photo of Shankletown School and just happened to read the column in the same edition. Her words are greatly appreciated, “Each one has to teach one ...”
I’ve heard that saying a few times, and I Googled it to see if it was a famous saying. I didn’t come up with any one person, but I did see it was mentioned in several books.
One by one is a slow process but it makes a difference. We have to keep making a difference, and we can’t afford to lose momentum.
No. 2
Historic book signing. Norman J. McCullough Sr. will be holding a lecture and book signing of his newest release, “Warren C. Coleman, The Leader of the First Black Textile Mill in America.”
The event will be held Saturday, June 27, from 1-4 p.m. in front of Price Memorial AME Zion Church at the Allen T. Small Family Life Center, 192 Spring St. SW, Concord. There will be a short lecture and question and answer session. Books will be available for purchase for $20.
For more information, contact normamccullough1@aol.com.
No. 3
NASCAR is right in the middle of the battle. Everybody has heard about Bubba Wallace’s experience in Alabama earlier this week. There’s no doubt the rope was tied to look like a noose. It may be a garage door pull-tie, but none of the other garage stalls had a rope tied like this.
The FBI found evidence that the rope was there last October. That leaves me with this question: Who assigned Bubba Wallace to this garage stall? Do we really believe that with a one in 43 possibility that the only Black driver would get the only stall with a noose? I don’t believe this happened randomly.
To NASCAR’s credit, they reacted swiftly and are continuing to search for answers.
No. 4
Hate or heritage. Kim and I drove to Asheville on Thursday morning, and apparently it’s right through the heart of the Confederacy. Starting with a display of the American flag, a North Carolina flag with President Trump’s name on it and a Confederate flag over near Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet, we passed no less than four large Confederate flag displays (going through Catawba, Burke and McDowell counties).
Some will tell you it’s “heritage, not hate.” For some, they probably really mean that, but to be honest it is “hate, not heritage” to me. Their “in your face” approach doesn’t say heritage.
No. 5
Be counted. The 2020 census is continuing and North Carolina is continuing to lag in the count. Across North Carolina, 58 percent of households had responded as of Wednesday, June 24. The national rate is 61.7 percent.
Cabarrus County stands at 59.2 percent, the lowest percentage in our region. Here are other response rates: Stanly, 59.9; Rowan, 60.5; Mecklenburg, 61; Iredell, 63.9; and Union, 69.4.
There is still time to respond. Go to 2020census.gov online or call 844-330-2020. Check with all your folks and make sure they have responded.
No. 5A
Changes at the Independent Tribune. If you’ve been to IndependentTribune.com this week, you will have noticed the design change.
It’s still being tweaked. In the coming days, you will also notice that the Washington Post News Service is gone from our pages (as of June 30) and in its place you will see stories and photos from The Tribune News Service. It will give us choices from a variety of newspaper from across the country. We use those primarily for filler.
Our focus remains local news. We’ve got our hands full covering 211,000 or so citizens of Cabarrus County.
What can you do to make a difference this week?
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.