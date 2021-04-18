FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: A.L. Brown says goodbye to a great season

KANNAPOLIS – The scene at A.L. Brown’s Memorial Stadium after the Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Wonders’ 36-29 first-round playoff loss to Asheville T.C. Roberson Friday was one that has, and will, play out at dozens of high schools across the state this month as the their seasons come to a heartbreaking end.
A handful of Wonders players singularly lingered on the field, some sitting or squatting close to the turf, milking some final, precious moments before walking off for the final time. Most of their teammates were ahead of them, slowly trudging up the hill that leads to the school building and their hallowed locker room.
Coaches consoled players, then looked for more players to give a final embrace. A hush had settled over a team that had talked of a potential run to the Class 3AA state championship only a week before.
All of it closed the most unusual of seasons, starting with playing in the spring and including all of the measures that were needed to combat the pandemic that took away many of the simple pleasures of being a good teammate, classmate, and friend.
While emphasizing his understanding of the pandemic’s devastating and deadly global impact, A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome couldn’t help being saddened by how it negatively affected the quality of the high school football season, and especially a group of young people to whom he is so attached.
“This group of seniors was probably one of the closest group of seniors I’ve ever had,” said Newsome. “And the whole protocol we had to go through where we couldn’t be close in the locker room, we couldn’t be close on the football field …
“This is probably the last time they’ll probably all be together. It’s hard to get a group of guys all together again, at any time. Even if you have a banquet, we’ll still be in COVID so we’ll have a social-distancing banquet, which isn’t going to be very fun, not having anyone there.”
A.L. Brown’s postseason push ended as abruptly as it did mostly because of the adept versatile play of T.C. Roberson senior Brody Whitson. The Rams’ veteran quarterback played a part in all five of his team’s touchdowns, and because he was utilized as an emergency placekicker, he also had a hand and/or foot in all of T.C. Roberson’s points after touchdown.
Newsome was very familiar with Whitson’s abilities. He was just as impactful in the team’s first-round playoff meeting in 2019, when A.L. Brown escaped with 56-50 barnburner victory in Asheville.
Newsome’s awareness of Whitson isn’t limited to his playing talents, though. Newsome and Whitson’s father, Randy, were teammates on Mars Hill University’s football team in the late 1980s.
“(Brody Whitson) was the guy,” said Newsome. “We knew that. He was the guy last year for them. He’s a great football player … I knew they would ride him. It’s great to watch a friend of mine’s son go out and play really well, but I wish it would have turned out another way for us.”
Whitson, has also signed with Mars Hill, completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Even when Whitson was running backward, it was harmful to the Wonders (6-2 overall). With 6.6 seconds left in the game and T.C. Roberson (7-1) facing fourth-and-11 at its own 49-yard line, Whitson took a shotgun snap and ran out the clock by running toward his own goal line before being tackled. Had he not lost 24 yards on the play he would have had 129 rushing yards for the game.
Before Whitson got on track, A.L. Brown had built a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Tyriek Harris scored on a 2-yard plunge, and Jacob Booker beat his defender badly and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Amareon Plummer negated a short-lived T.C. Roberson lead in the second quarter by scoring on a 5-yard run. Booker added a 31-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter before T.C. Roberson ran out the clock.
Booker and Plummer are two of 18 seniors who will be graduating in a few months. They are part of a talented secondary and set of skill-position players, along with running back Jamison Flowe and receiver/defensive back Isaiah Black, the team will miss.
The Wonders completed a season in which they won their first conference championship and had their best regular-season winning percentage in nine years. Newsome is enthusiastic about the players he will have coming back.