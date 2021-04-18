FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: A.L. Brown says goodbye to a great season

“This group of seniors was probably one of the closest group of seniors I’ve ever had,” said Newsome. “And the whole protocol we had to go through where we couldn’t be close in the locker room, we couldn’t be close on the football field …

“This is probably the last time they’ll probably all be together. It’s hard to get a group of guys all together again, at any time. Even if you have a banquet, we’ll still be in COVID so we’ll have a social-distancing banquet, which isn’t going to be very fun, not having anyone there.”

A.L. Brown’s postseason push ended as abruptly as it did mostly because of the adept versatile play of T.C. Roberson senior Brody Whitson. The Rams’ veteran quarterback played a part in all five of his team’s touchdowns, and because he was utilized as an emergency placekicker, he also had a hand and/or foot in all of T.C. Roberson’s points after touchdown.

Newsome was very familiar with Whitson’s abilities. He was just as impactful in the team’s first-round playoff meeting in 2019, when A.L. Brown escaped with 56-50 barnburner victory in Asheville.

Newsome’s awareness of Whitson isn’t limited to his playing talents, though. Newsome and Whitson’s father, Randy, were teammates on Mars Hill University’s football team in the late 1980s.