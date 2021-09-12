FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: A week after giving up 54 points in defeat, Trojan ‘D’ did what it took to rebound for the win

CONCORD – Given the results of its first several games, no one could have blamed the Northwest Cabarrus defense for feeling a bit responsible for the Trojans’ 0-3 start. On average, the team was giving up points at a rate of nearly 39 per game.
Northwest Cabarrus’ scoring output had not been much better, as the Trojans put up just nine points in its first two games. But last week, the offense did its job, dropping 40 points on North Lincoln.
The bad news that night was that the Trojans surrendered two more touchdowns than they scored and lost 54-40.
So, after surrendering the most points it had in five years Northwest Cabarrus’ defense was at a crossroads. It had to find its soul. And it may have done that Friday night against the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten Mount Pleasant Tigers.
Capitalizing on the boost that takeaways can provide, Northwest Cabarrus (1-3 overall, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A) used two to lead to its own touchdowns and another to prevent Mount Pleasant (3-1, 0-0 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A) from scoring as the Trojans captured their first victory this season, 26-24.
Speaking after the game, some of Northwest Cabarrus’ key defenders made it sound as if they had this type of effort in them all along. That remains to be seen, but for now they will enjoy some of the same accolades their opponents have reaped at their expense this season.
“It was amazing, the effort we had tonight, the energy was through the roof,” said junior linebacker Casey Provost, who was responsible for two Mount Pleasant turnovers. “We felt that energy last week as well; we just weren’t executing as well. I feel like this week was an excellent opportunity to show what we really have as a team.
“We’ve been hungry for a win for a while, and to finally taste one, it’s something we won’t let go of now.”
As an appetizer, the defense ordered up one of those takeaways on just its second play of the game. Junior defensive back Camden Barringer zeroed in on a Mount Pleasant receiver that had just caught a screen pass to the right and ripped the ball from his hands.
Barringer was also in position to recover the loose ball, giving Northwest Cabarrus possession at the Tigers’ 49-yard line. Doubling as a receiver, Barringer enjoyed the fruits of his takeaway, completing the Trojans’ ensuing drive with an 11-yard touchdown reception to give his team something they haven’t enjoyed much this year: a lead.
“I saw the quarterback throw it out to him. Came up, he wasn’t protecting the ball, forced a fumble,” said Barringer of his key defensive play. “… That was a big turnover. We came down and scored.”
By the midway part of the second quarter Mount Pleasant had scored 17 unanswered points and taken a 17-7 lead to halftime. But Northwest Cabarrus’ defense wasn’t entirely to blame for the letdown.
The Tigers scored their first touchdown on a 98-yard kickoff return that followed the Trojans’ early score. A later field goal resulted from a short field Mount Pleasant earned by intercepting a Northwest Cabarrus pass that set it up inside the Trojans’ territory.
The damage the Tigers made in between was a touchdown drive in which they covered 94 yards on nine running plays. The Northwest Cabarrus defense looked vulnerable on that possession, and something needed to change before the second half ensued.
“Basically, we pretty much stuck to the game plan we had coming in,” said Northwest defensive coordinator Bill Connelly. “To be honest with you, the real adjustment was I just went to my two linebackers (juniors Jayden Hyatt and Jemari Nored) and challenged them.
“I said, ‘You’re my two best players on the field.’ I said, ‘They ain’t giving us anything we haven’t seen on film. We just have to read our keys and take care of business.’ I basically put the game in their hands. I said. ‘We’re going to go as far as you step up …’”
It’s possible that an assistant coach’s halftime words have never been more heeded.
Mount Pleasant had four possessions in the third quarter, none of which produced points. Nored had five of his eight tackles in the second half, and Hyatt played the third quarter as if he would never get to knock anyone down again in his life, registering nine of his game-high 11 tackles.
One of them came at the end of a 10-yard loss on which Tigers’ punter Caleb Anderson had to desperately scramble after having to field a poor snap off the turf. The Trojans took the lead for good on their ensuing scoring drive.
“It was really a big thing because my teammates were there to help me,” said Hyatt. “I was messing up a few times in the first half but made some changes. We tried our best in the second half. I can’t thank my teammates (enough). It was a great game.”
Punctuating Northwest Cabarrus’ second half defensive effort were two more takeaways. One was Barringer’s recovery of a Provost strip in the third quarter, which eventually led to a Northwest Cabarrus touchdown, and another was Provost’s interception inside the Trojans’ 5-yard line that prevented Mount Pleasant from taking the lead early in the fourth quarter.
When Nzai Coleman completed a 147-yard rushing game with an 11-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds to go to give the Trojans a 26-17 lead, the emotion coming from the Northwest Cabarrus sideline and home bleachers felt like a lid rattling on a pot of boiling water.
But the Trojans’ defense wasn’t finished being tested. A 43-yard Hail Mary completion to the Northwest Cabarrus 3-yard line allowed Mount Pleasant to score on the next play and reduce its deficit to 26-24 with five seconds remaining.