FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: A week after giving up 54 points in defeat, Trojan ‘D’ did what it took to rebound for the win

CONCORD – Given the results of its first several games, no one could have blamed the Northwest Cabarrus defense for feeling a bit responsible for the Trojans’ 0-3 start. On average, the team was giving up points at a rate of nearly 39 per game.

Northwest Cabarrus’ scoring output had not been much better, as the Trojans put up just nine points in its first two games. But last week, the offense did its job, dropping 40 points on North Lincoln.

The bad news that night was that the Trojans surrendered two more touchdowns than they scored and lost 54-40.

So, after surrendering the most points it had in five years Northwest Cabarrus’ defense was at a crossroads. It had to find its soul. And it may have done that Friday night against the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten Mount Pleasant Tigers.

Capitalizing on the boost that takeaways can provide, Northwest Cabarrus (1-3 overall, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A) used two to lead to its own touchdowns and another to prevent Mount Pleasant (3-1, 0-0 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A) from scoring as the Trojans captured their first victory this season, 26-24.