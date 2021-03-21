FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Bulls’ defense stands tall in loss to Mustangs

HARRISBURG – Although Myers Park eventually eked out a 14-7 victory over Cream of Cabarrus No. 2 Hickory Ridge, Friday night began as a battle of undefeated football teams.

The Mustangs were coming off a game in which quarterback Lucas Lenhoff had passed for 242 yards and a whopping four touchdowns against Matthews Butler last week, and they rushed for 125 yards, too.

This was not going to be an easy task for Hickory Ridge’s defense.

Nonetheless, in the first quarter, it was clear that Hickory Ridge (3-1, 3-1 Southwestern 4A Conference) was prepared, forcing and recovering a fumble on the Mustangs’ first drive, then inducing a punt on the next.

Myers Park (4-0, 4-0 SWC), though, opened the second quarter strong. After starting with good field position, Myers Park running back Jacob Newman helped get his team deep into Hickory RIdge territory. And right after a key fourth-down conversion, Lenhoff threw a 28-yard strike to receiver Cam Thornton to tie the score at 7.

That seemed to imbue the Bulls with an even greater sense of commitment, and they forced a Myers Park right before heading into halftime.