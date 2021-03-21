FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Bulls’ defense stands tall in loss to Mustangs

HARRISBURG – Although Myers Park eventually eked out a 14-7 victory over Cream of Cabarrus No. 2 Hickory Ridge, Friday night began as a battle of undefeated football teams.
The Mustangs were coming off a game in which quarterback Lucas Lenhoff had passed for 242 yards and a whopping four touchdowns against Matthews Butler last week, and they rushed for 125 yards, too.
This was not going to be an easy task for Hickory Ridge’s defense.
Nonetheless, in the first quarter, it was clear that Hickory Ridge (3-1, 3-1 Southwestern 4A Conference) was prepared, forcing and recovering a fumble on the Mustangs’ first drive, then inducing a punt on the next.
Myers Park (4-0, 4-0 SWC), though, opened the second quarter strong. After starting with good field position, Myers Park running back Jacob Newman helped get his team deep into Hickory RIdge territory. And right after a key fourth-down conversion, Lenhoff threw a 28-yard strike to receiver Cam Thornton to tie the score at 7.
That seemed to imbue the Bulls with an even greater sense of commitment, and they forced a Myers Park right before heading into halftime.
The third quarter is where Hickory Ridge really made a statement on defense. The Ragin’ Bulls had three tackles for loss in the quarter and did not allow a completed pass while forcing three straight Mustangs punts.
A main reason for the success was defensive pressure. Ragin’ Bulls linebackers and edge rushers were constantly in the Mustangs’ face, leading to Myers Park effectively trimming its playbook to mostly runs.
Hickory Ridge’s defensive linemen and linebackers were the main players responsible for the added pressure in Myers Park’s backfield. Lineman Malik Thompson and linebackers Cooper Wilson and Kyle Perry led the way for the Ragin’ Bulls on their quest to control the line of scrimmage.
“Everyone was just doing their job, filling their gaps, and that’s what happens,” said sophomore inside linebacker Perry, who had two tackles for loss and a sack. “You get them behind the line, and you take them down.”
In the third quarter, Hickory Ridge limited the Mustangs, a top-five team in North Carolina, to a mere 19 yards from scrimmage.
“Our offense just wasn’t clicking the way we thought it would be tonight,” said Myers Park coach Mark Harman. “Hickory Ridge is a solid opponent, and they weren’t backing down from us.”
Heading into the fourth quarter, the score was still tied 7-7. Hickory Ridge’s defenders had not run out of energy, however, and on Myers Park’s first drive in the final frame Ragin’ Bulls tacklers turned what looked to be a 17-yard Myers Park passing play into a 35-yard fumble return by Hickory Ridge cornerback Jaylon Pemberton. Pemberton was finally tackled at Myers Park's 25 yard line.
The Ragin’ Bulls’ offense stalled by losing a fumble in Myers Park territory, however, and the defense took the field again.
Myers Park converted a key fourth-down play to keep its drive alive. And with a little more than four minutes left in the contest, the Mustangs were in scoring position.
Lenhoff tossed a 25-yard scoring pass to Thornton to break the tie and put Myers Park up, 14-7.
Then, on their next possession, the Ragin’ Bulls offense turned it over once more, but the defense answered the call again.
Hickory Ridge forced a three-and-out, giving the Ragin’ Bulls a last-second shot at tying the game. The Ragin’ Bulls’ late scoring attempt failed when a final pass went incomplete.
“The guys came here ready to play, and from the snap we bullied them a little bit physically,” Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said of his defense, which forced two fumbles and six punts, and held the Mustangs to 17 runs that went for 2 yards or fewer.
“We put pressure on them, and we made plays, for the most part, when we needed them.”
The Ragin’ Bulls had held Myers Park’s high-flying air attack to just 116 passing yards - less than half what it had put up the previous week - and nine incompletions.