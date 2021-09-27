FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Bulls had tough early schedule. Now they’re dominating the GMC

HARRISBURG – Sometimes greater lessons can come from losses than wins.
That is what head coach Jupiter Wilson and the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls believe, as they went out of their way to schedule two of the top football programs in North Carolina for their non-conference slate.
Those teams are Charlotte Catholic and Charlotte Chambers (formerly Vance), who are the defending 3A and 4AA champions, respectively. Between the two programs, there are a combined six state championships in the last four seasons.
The Ragin’ Bulls lost to both teams on the road, falling to Charlotte Catholic 34-19 on Aug. 27 and Chambers 34-27 on September 10.
Hickory Ridge had one of the toughest non-conference schedules a team in North Carolina can have, and this was done so intentionally.
Even though his team lost both games, Wilson knew his team could gain momentum by remaining competitive, even in defeat.
“Our kids are confident,” Wilson said after the Bulls’ 45-19 Greater Metro 4 Conference victory over Mooresville Friday night.
“Coming off that (Chambers) loss, our kids knew they could play, and play well. Ever since that point, they have come into games feeling really confident.”
Following the loss to Chambers, the Ragin’ Bulls entered the GMC portion of their schedule. Having taken the defending 4AA champions to the wire, they entered their first in-conference matchup against A.L. Brown last week believing they were the best team in the GMC.
Hickory Ridge handled the Wonders, defeating them 48-14. Desperate to prove this victory was not a one-off situation, Hickory Ridge took care of business Friday when it routed the Blue Devils (2-3, 1-1 GMC).
With the confidence gained from their competitive contests with Catholic and Chambers, the Ragin’ Bulls have been able to outscore their first two conference opponents 93-23. They have their sights set on winning a GMC title, plus much more.
“With (Wilson) scheduling that hard non-conference schedule, it really set us up to run this conference and play to the best of our ability,” Ragin’ Bulls quarterback Alex Bentley stated. “We are hoping to go undefeated in this conference and carry that into the playoffs.”
So, is Hickory Ridge’s expectation to win every game from here on out?
“Without a doubt,” Bentley answered. “We want every game to be like (Friday’s). Every game.”
The Ragin’ Bulls will look to do so by continuing to find success on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, they use Bentley to distribute the football to several weapons. With Rodney Garrison, Sabin McLaughlin Jr., Christian Hamilton and Jalen Harris all viable options on the outside, plus Randall Fisher and Aaron Carey succeeding in their opportunities from the backfield, the Ragin’ Bulls believe they will be hard to stop.
“We have a ton of depth,” Bentley said. “Each kid gets the ball; we spread the love. Two or three people have touchdowns every game.”
On defense, the Ragin’ Bulls have also shown steadiness, led mainly by their superior pass rush.
“We have a lot of great athletes over there on the defensive line,” Wilson said. “The sky could be the limit for those guys.”
Wilson listed Ethan Young, Sylas Mills, Alexander Bailey and Vincent Tuders as key players to making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.
Hickory Ridge racked up five sacks against Mooresville, and it forced Blue Devils’ quarterback Jamere Cherry to have to scramble and move around in the pocket numerous times.
Both offensively and defensively, Wilson believes he has an experienced group that has had years to grow and mold together, both players and coaches included.
This is Wilson’s fourth season with the program and his third as head coach. This means every senior has now spent all four years with Wilson and many other coaches on his staff.
“I credit our play to continuity,” Wilson said. “As a third-year head coach, I’ve been working with many of the same guys on my staff. I keep telling them the same things about what we need to accomplish, and you see the fruition of that.”
Wilson believes his team can continue at its current pace, and if they do so, he has lofty expectations for what they can accomplish.
“My expectation is that we have a state championship-type team,” Wilson said. “We have a lot of talent, and we have some good coaching. Hickory Ridge is a great spot to be in.”
The Ragin’ Bulls will try to remain undefeated in the GMC Friday when they travel to South Iredell.