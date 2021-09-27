FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Bulls had tough early schedule. Now they’re dominating the GMC

HARRISBURG – Sometimes greater lessons can come from losses than wins.

That is what head coach Jupiter Wilson and the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls believe, as they went out of their way to schedule two of the top football programs in North Carolina for their non-conference slate.

Those teams are Charlotte Catholic and Charlotte Chambers (formerly Vance), who are the defending 3A and 4AA champions, respectively. Between the two programs, there are a combined six state championships in the last four seasons.

The Ragin’ Bulls lost to both teams on the road, falling to Charlotte Catholic 34-19 on Aug. 27 and Chambers 34-27 on September 10.

Hickory Ridge had one of the toughest non-conference schedules a team in North Carolina can have, and this was done so intentionally.

Even though his team lost both games, Wilson knew his team could gain momentum by remaining competitive, even in defeat.

“Our kids are confident,” Wilson said after the Bulls’ 45-19 Greater Metro 4 Conference victory over Mooresville Friday night.

“Coming off that (Chambers) loss, our kids knew they could play, and play well. Ever since that point, they have come into games feeling really confident.”