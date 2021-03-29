FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Bulls look to shake off ‘embarrassing’ loss

HARRISBURG – The drive the Hickory Ridge football team put together at the start of the second half of its home game with Matthews Butler Friday was a high school coach’s dream.
Totaling 13 plays and covering 80 yards, it was efficient. Ending with Sabin McLaughlin’s 21-yard touchdown catch, it was productive.
And McLaughlin snatching quarterback Alex Bentley’s needle-threading throw from the reach of Butler defender Isaiah Lawson just inside the goal line was players making plays the way in which the athletes and their mentors often take pride.
The problem for the Ragin’ Bulls was the most their final seven points were worth was cutting their 45-point deficit to the 52-14 final score by which they lost.
It is a game Hickory Ridge must put in the rearview mirror if it is to make the state playoffs, a task Friday’s result made more daunting because of the way it shook up the Southwest 4A Conference standings.
Along with Porter Ridge, the Bulls (3-2 overall, 3-2 SW4A) and Bulldogs (4-1, 4-1) were tied for second place in the league entering Friday’s games. In recent weeks, Hickory Ridge and Butler had both lost close games to league-leading Charlotte Myers Park.
With Porter Ridge defeating Rocky River Friday, Hickory Ridge is now in fourth place, two places away from one of the conference’s two guaranteed state playoff berths. Although the possibility of Myers Park and Butler losing to weaker teams over the next two weeks still exists, the most likely favorable scenario for the Bulls is to win Thursday at East Mecklenburg and hope that Porter Ridge loses to Myers Park.
That would make Hickory Ridge’s season-ending home game with Porter Ridge on Apr. 9 a showdown for third place and put the winner in a preferential position for one of the playoff bracket’s wild card openings.
“That game (against Butler) was won and lost, all those types of things, in the first half,” said Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson. “I told the kids after the game if we want to have a chance of maybe going to the playoffs we have to win the last two.”
Of course, the Bulls will have to achieve much better results than what the first half against Butler produced. Perhaps the Hickory Ridge student section’s solemn all-black attire was foretelling because the Bulls’ bright spots were extremely minimal.
The Bulldogs covered 80 yards in a little more than four minutes to take an early 7-0 lead, giving them a running start to their blowout victory. A blocked punt the Bulldogs recovered in the Bulls’ end zone halfway through the first quarter doubled the margin.
Hickory Ridge’s passing game resuscitated the team’s chances on the next drive, with Alex Bentley completing two passes to Jordan Marsh and one to McLaughlin for a total of 45 yards as the Bulls crossed midfield.
“After that (first unsuccessful) drive the coaches sat us down and said we have to come out faster if we wanted this game,” said Bentley, a junior. “The second drive we came out with a different mentality. We came out fast, we came out strong.”
Facing third-and-9 at the Butler 48-yard line, Bentley was chased from the pocket and rolled left, a comfortable direction for a left-handed passer. Coasting at the 10-yard line, 12 yards behind the defense, was Marsh, who easily caught Bentley’s gentle throw and coasted across the goal line.
“Our coaches said no matter what defense they’re in just keep fighting,” said Marsh. “When they called that play and I saw Alex roll out, I just knew what to do because we did it last week and got the same results.”
But that was the closest Hickory Ridge got. Over the first and second quarters, Butler scored on eight of its nine possessions and built a 52-7 lead with 12 seconds left in the half. Because the Bulls were trailing by more than 42 points, the clock ran continuously after halftime.
So, the game was on cruise control as Hickory Ridge embarked on its 80-yard scoring drive to open the second half. Butler’s offense didn’t touch the ball until the first play of the fourth quarter, a dubious achievement for the Bulls.
The 38-point defeat had a stinging effect on players and coaches after the game. Senior receiver/defensive back Alex Smith Jr. – who was crowned homecoming king at halftime – addressed his teammates in the postgame huddle.
“I was just saying this is embarrassing and this is not us,” said Smith Jr. “I’m ashamed of this. I haven’t ever lost this badly in my life, and we can’t be doing this anymore. We have to lock in at practice and show how good we are next week.”