FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Bulls look to shake off ‘embarrassing’ loss

With Porter Ridge defeating Rocky River Friday, Hickory Ridge is now in fourth place, two places away from one of the conference’s two guaranteed state playoff berths. Although the possibility of Myers Park and Butler losing to weaker teams over the next two weeks still exists, the most likely favorable scenario for the Bulls is to win Thursday at East Mecklenburg and hope that Porter Ridge loses to Myers Park.

That would make Hickory Ridge’s season-ending home game with Porter Ridge on Apr. 9 a showdown for third place and put the winner in a preferential position for one of the playoff bracket’s wild card openings.

“That game (against Butler) was won and lost, all those types of things, in the first half,” said Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson. “I told the kids after the game if we want to have a chance of maybe going to the playoffs we have to win the last two.”

Of course, the Bulls will have to achieve much better results than what the first half against Butler produced. Perhaps the Hickory Ridge student section’s solemn all-black attire was foretelling because the Bulls’ bright spots were extremely minimal.