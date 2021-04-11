FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Bulls ride a Bentley into 4A playoffs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This was one of three passing touchdowns, with 224 yards, that Bentley would rack up on the night, as he twice threw to Sabin McLaughlin for scores. Bentley also ran for a touchdown early in the second quarter.

Friday was the second consecutive game in which Bentley accounted for at least four Hickory Ridge touchdowns, following last week’s 56-0 win over East Mecklenburg. In that game, Bentley threw four touchdowns for 205 yards and ran for another.

Hickory Ridge fans weren’t the only ones impressed with Bentley’s performance Friday night.

“No. 5 (Bentley) is one hell of a player, and he just made some really big plays on the perimeter on third down that broke our defensive backs,” said Porter Ridge coach Michael Hertz.

Hickory Ridge had started off the season strong, winning their first four games. However, back-to-back losses to the Southwestern 4A Conference’s top two teams – Charlotte Myers Park and Matthews Butler – left the Bulls in a precarious position: tied with the Pirates for third place, with the chances of a fourth team qualifying for the playoffs very uncertain.

Bentley said he and his teammates had a “must-win” mentality going into Friday’s game.