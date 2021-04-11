FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Bulls ride a Bentley into 4A playoffs

HARRISBURG - Heading into the final regular-season football game of the season, Hickory Ridge knew what it had to do: beating Indian Trail Porter Ridge Friday night was a necessity for the Ragin’ Bulls to improve their chances of securing a spot in the state playoffs.
Thanks, in large part, to another outburst from junior quarterback Alex Bentley, they did just that.
The Ragin’ Bulls defeated the Pirates, 35-25, to post their second win in as many weeks and also earn a berth in the Class 4A playoffs.
Hickory Ridge, seeded seventh in the West Region, will travel to second-seeded Charlotte Providence on Friday for a first-round matchup.
The Bulls walked off the field at “The Ridge” Friday night knowing they had done all they could do.
“I told the kids we have no idea right now, and that it will likely be a playoff coin toss and then we will see how it goes,” Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said.
From the start, the Ragin’ Bulls offense was ready to attack. The first play of the game was a prime example, as Bentley threw a deep pass to Derrick Brinton II for an opening-play score. It was a double-reverse flea-flicker that caught the defense off guard.
“We knew we had to get a bit tricky this week,” Bentley said. “The double-reverse flea-flicker down the field for 80 yards and the score really set the tone on the first play.”
This was one of three passing touchdowns, with 224 yards, that Bentley would rack up on the night, as he twice threw to Sabin McLaughlin for scores. Bentley also ran for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
Friday was the second consecutive game in which Bentley accounted for at least four Hickory Ridge touchdowns, following last week’s 56-0 win over East Mecklenburg. In that game, Bentley threw four touchdowns for 205 yards and ran for another.
Hickory Ridge fans weren’t the only ones impressed with Bentley’s performance Friday night.
“No. 5 (Bentley) is one hell of a player, and he just made some really big plays on the perimeter on third down that broke our defensive backs,” said Porter Ridge coach Michael Hertz.
Hickory Ridge had started off the season strong, winning their first four games. However, back-to-back losses to the Southwestern 4A Conference’s top two teams – Charlotte Myers Park and Matthews Butler – left the Bulls in a precarious position: tied with the Pirates for third place, with the chances of a fourth team qualifying for the playoffs very uncertain.
Bentley said he and his teammates had a “must-win” mentality going into Friday’s game.
“When we came out tonight, we knew we needed a win to really even be in playoff contention, and we came out quick with a little trickery that was able to get us settled in,” Bentley said.
The Ragin’ Bulls now have sole possession of third place in the SW4A standings, which also helped make them a strong playoff candidate.
“Going into the playoffs, if we make it, we just have to play the same ball we have been all year,” a confident Bentley said, “and whoever is there better be ready.”