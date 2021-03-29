FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Chargers’ Baker soaks in first win

CONCORD – Shawn Baker was announced as Cox Mill’s football coach on Jan. 12. The Chargers’ football season began a little more than six weeks later. And with only a month-and-a-half to prepare in an already-shortened season, Cox Mill got off to a bumpy start.
Yet, losing its first four games and going 0-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, the Chargers threw their record to the wind on Friday night and upset Cream of Cabarrus No.5 Central Cabarrus, 16-9, for their first win of the season.
It was also the first victory for the first-time head coach.
“You know, we started getting it together, and it feels good to win this one over a rival school,” said Baker. “We got our first win tonight, so it’s awesome.”
Baker and the Chargers have faced more adversity than just a short preparation window, though.
Before the season began, Cox Mill starting quarterback Varney Farhnbullah – a Citadel signee who led the Chargers to the SPC title last year and was ranked as a high as a three-star recruit – opted not to play his senior season, leaving a gaping hole at one of the most important positions in sports.
That left freshman Khalel Wright to be the signal-caller for a team that was already inexperienced at several positions. To complicate things more on Friday, sophomore wideout Kendall Harris and sophomore running back Tyrell Coard, both starters, were ruled out for the Central game.
“We were out two of our best players on offense,” said Baker. “We’ve got a freshman quarterback, a freshman running back in the backfield, two sophomore receivers out there.”
Those two freshmen – Wright and running back Jeremiah Jones – were responsible for Cox Mill’s two touchdowns against the Vikings.
Baker, previously the offensive coordinator at Hough High in Cornelius, helped the Huskies average almost 350 yards and more than 28 points per game in 2019. This year was a little tougher, all things considered, as the Chargers got shut out in their first two games.
But that did not deter Cox Mill, who put No.1 A.L. Brown to the test in its third game of the season, scoring their first points and taking the Wonders to overtime before losing by a touchdown. Last week, the Chargers lost a hard-fought game against No.4 Jay M. Robinson, but the Chargers put up points again and began to fall into a rhythm on both sides of the ball.
Junior defensive end Tyshon Bullock knew that his team had grown to the level where it could compete with anybody.
“It felt good,” Bullock said of Friday’s win. “It felt like we all came together. We didn’t really have it in the first few games, but it felt like we came together.”
The Chargers defense was particularly strong Friday, as it held Central Cabarrus (2-3, 2-2 SPC) to just 33 rushing yards and 24 incompletions.
Bullock and Cox Mill’s defensive front constantly got into Central’s offensive backfield, as the Chargers had multiple tackles for loss and a sack and consistently pressured Vikings quarterback Austin Himes. Fellow Cox Mill lineman Kabassu Balenga and senior linebackers Ty Roberson and Sekou Roland got in on the action plenty of times, hampering a Central Cabarrus offense that had been averaging 24 points per game against SPC teams.
All that pressure certainly helped Cox Mill defend against the Vikings’ 41 passing plays, as it recorded three interceptions - one from defensive lineman Chris Abraham and two more from senior cornerback Prince Ford.
“We knew we had to turn it around, and we got it done; it felt great,” said Ford. “I’m really happy, more for our head coach, because we’ve been through a lot, and it means a lot to us all.”
Ford’s second interception was Cox Mill’s last defensive play of the game, as he stretched his 6-foot-1 frame to jump in front of a would-be Vikings touchdown at the goal line with only 17 seconds left. As Ford came down with the ball, Baker raised his arms in triumph, and his players hurried to douse him in a sports beverage bath.
When the final horn sounded, his players cheered in victory for the first time all year, and Baker smiled as he celebrated with them.
“We did exactly what we needed to do, and for us to go out and do what we did, it means everything,” said Baker as his players exultantly chanted “Char-gers!” over and over behind him.