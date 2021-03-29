FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Chargers’ Baker soaks in first win

Bullock and Cox Mill’s defensive front constantly got into Central’s offensive backfield, as the Chargers had multiple tackles for loss and a sack and consistently pressured Vikings quarterback Austin Himes. Fellow Cox Mill lineman Kabassu Balenga and senior linebackers Ty Roberson and Sekou Roland got in on the action plenty of times, hampering a Central Cabarrus offense that had been averaging 24 points per game against SPC teams.

All that pressure certainly helped Cox Mill defend against the Vikings’ 41 passing plays, as it recorded three interceptions - one from defensive lineman Chris Abraham and two more from senior cornerback Prince Ford.

“We knew we had to turn it around, and we got it done; it felt great,” said Ford. “I’m really happy, more for our head coach, because we’ve been through a lot, and it means a lot to us all.”

Ford’s second interception was Cox Mill’s last defensive play of the game, as he stretched his 6-foot-1 frame to jump in front of a would-be Vikings touchdown at the goal line with only 17 seconds left. As Ford came down with the ball, Baker raised his arms in triumph, and his players hurried to douse him in a sports beverage bath.

When the final horn sounded, his players cheered in victory for the first time all year, and Baker smiled as he celebrated with them.