FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Despite adversity, Tigers able to lift their heads as champions

MOUNT PLEASANT – The path to perfection in high school football has never been easy.
Add a once-in-a-century global pandemic, and that task becomes even more difficult.
Yet the Mount Pleasant Tigers won each of their seven regular-season games, securing the Rocky River 2A Conference championship with a 19-13 win over West Stanly Friday night at Larry Honeycutt Stadium at Tiger Stadium.
For the Tigers, the pandemic-related challenges have included regular COVID-19 testing, contact tracing protocols, social-distancing mandates, constant uncertainty of whether they can play their next game, as well as the season being moved to the spring.
Beyond these challenges, they have also fought venue changes. Of their seven games, only two were played in their home stadium, as inclement weather forced two other “home” games to be moved to Central Cabarrus.
According to Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns, their achievements so far this season would not have been possible without his core group of senior leaders.
“These seniors have handled the adversity so well,” Johns said. “Through the mask checks, temperature checks and me getting on them about not being 6 feet apart, they have been warriors. We’re warriors, and we don’t worry about things we can’t control.”
Not only have the seniors led Mount Pleasant well in the locker room, they also set the precedent for success on the field.
Against West Stanly Friday, 297 of the Tigers’ 314 yards were accumulated by seniors.
“Through all the adversity, we’ve kept our heads on straight and worked hard every single practice,” said Dalton Miller, one of those senior captains. “We knew what we could do and what we were capable of.”
Miller added that he and the other seniors focused on pushing their teammates to stay safe from the virus while keeping their goals in mind.
Those goals are to bring home a state championship. A conference title is nice, but the Tigers want more.
Late basketball icon Kobe Bryant once quipped that “the job’s not finished yet” when asked why he did not appear happy after his team grinded out an overtime victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Miller approached this victory with the same attitude.
“We’ll celebrate now and over the weekend, but we all know come Monday it’s a whole new week,” Miller said. “Last week doesn’t matter. We’re going to come back and work even harder than we have the last few weeks. The playoffs mean a lot more.”
The Tigers will likely start the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the West Region, and they will play host to No. 6 seed West Lincoln on Friday at 7 p.m.
When it comes to preparing for this game, Johns is using what he believes are tried-and-true preparation methods.
“I have a little system with playoff practice,” Johns explained. “It is high-tempo. We only usually go 90-120 minutes, get a lot of reps in and stay fresh. We’ve been doing it for years and won a lot of playoff games doing it.”
The Tigers will look to win a few more playoff games starting this Friday. As the team’s success has continued, the Mount Pleasant community has rallied around the team.
With very few opportunities for large group events over the last 13 months, attending high school football games means even more, especially in a tight-knit town such as Mount Pleasant.
This week, the positive influence the Tigers can have on their community reached its peak.
Earlier in the week, former Mount Pleasant assistant football coach and teacher Michael Landers passed away.
The beloved husband, father, coach, educator, advocate and community member will be missed by many, especially the football team, which wore pink socks in honor of Landers. The Tigers dedicated their win Friday night to Landers and his family.
“(Landers) was one of my coaching brothers,” an emotional Johns said of Landers. “It’s been a tough week. This win is for (Landers’ wife and children) Lindsey, Maddox and Ryker.”