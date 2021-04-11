FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Despite adversity, Tigers able to lift their heads as champions

Not only have the seniors led Mount Pleasant well in the locker room, they also set the precedent for success on the field.

Against West Stanly Friday, 297 of the Tigers’ 314 yards were accumulated by seniors.

“Through all the adversity, we’ve kept our heads on straight and worked hard every single practice,” said Dalton Miller, one of those senior captains. “We knew what we could do and what we were capable of.”

Miller added that he and the other seniors focused on pushing their teammates to stay safe from the virus while keeping their goals in mind.

Those goals are to bring home a state championship. A conference title is nice, but the Tigers want more.

Late basketball icon Kobe Bryant once quipped that “the job’s not finished yet” when asked why he did not appear happy after his team grinded out an overtime victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Miller approached this victory with the same attitude.

“We’ll celebrate now and over the weekend, but we all know come Monday it’s a whole new week,” Miller said. “Last week doesn’t matter. We’re going to come back and work even harder than we have the last few weeks. The playoffs mean a lot more.”