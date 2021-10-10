FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Elias gives Wolverines a leg up on Wonders

KANNAPOLIS – As far as offensive production goes, two high school teams would be hard pressed to be more equal to one another than what West Cabarrus and Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked A.L. Brown were in their Greater Metro 4 Conference matchup at Kannapolis’ Memorial Stadium Friday.
The visiting Wolverines ran only three more plays than the Wonders but gained three fewer yards than their hosts. The way West Cabarrus eventually distinguished itself from its conference rival was in the kicking game.
It was this simple: The Wolverines had one, and the Wonders did not.
Two Josh Elias field goals and a point-after-touchdown kick, all in the second half, provided the kind of points that A.L. Brown did not have access to. And when West Cabarrus’ defense stopped the Wonders at its 1-yard line with less than a minute remaining in the game because their placekicker was not available to attempt a field goal, the Wolverines escaped with a 19-18 victory.
“We were down 12-0 in the first half. These guys marched back,” said West Cabarrus coach C.J. McEachin. “The offense found that what we do good is running the football. It helps us be successful. It helps us get in our groove.”
For the game, here’s how the teams’ offensive productivity compared:
West Cabarrus (3-4 overall, 2-2 conference) rushed 39 times for 104 yards, which included a 24-yard loss on a botched punt snap. The Wolverines completed 10 of 26 pass attempts for 129 yards and threw one interception. Total yardage: 233.
A.L. Brown (3-4, 0-4) was more successful through the air, completing 15 of 30 attempts for 149 yards and one interception. The Wonders gained 89 yards on 32 carries, amounting to 236 total yards.
Undoubtedly, A.L Brown would have been more effective had it held on to the ball. Four of its six turnovers took place in the first half, but that didn’t stop the Wonders from taking a 12-0 into intermission.
But those 12 points reflect two touchdowns and the absence of points after touchdowns. A.L. Brown placekicker/punter Ty Woods was inactive for the game, and the Wonders were devoid of any backup capable of consistently kicking a ball through the uprights. With each touchdown scored, including one that gave them an 18-10 lead in the third quarter, the Wonders followed them with two-point attempts: all which failed.
West Cabarrus’ best scoring opportunity in the first half came at the end of the second quarter. The Wolverines regained possession with 15 seconds remaining following Keenan Pierce’s recovery of an A.L. Brown fumble at the Wonders’ 15.
West Cabarrus gained 1 yard over two running plays, calling a timeout after each of them. With 3.9 seconds left, McEachin sent his field goal team on the field to attempt a 32-yarder, easily within the range of Elias, who booted a 35-yarder against South Iredell the previous week.
The snap from center/long snapper Jacob Brown wasn’t perfect, but holder Damario Chalk took responsibility for flubbing the catch. He never got the hold in place and eventually threw an errant pass into the end zone as the first half expired.
Chalk, who also plays receiver and defensive back, attributed the miscue to not having time to remove his pass-catching gloves like he normally does. The different sensation on his fingertips made for a disconnect between he and the ball.
“It wasn’t the best snap, but I probably could have gotten the hold down,” said Chalk, a senior. “I had gloves on. I usually don’t have gloves on during (holds). I couldn’t get it down. That was my fault on the (field goal attempt).”
West Cabarrus got on the board on its first second-half possession. Senior running back Ross Vazquez reeled off a 33-yard touchdown run, and the combination of Brown, Chalk, and Elias was perfect on the extra point attempt.
Only a couple minutes later, a Wolverines takeaway set up their next score: Elias’ 40-yard field goal in the third quarter, a career-long for him. Despite the miscue on the snap and hold on the previous unsuccessful attempt, McEachin still had full confidence in his field goal unit.
“On the first one, I was kind of tired from (playing) because I’m the starting center, too,” said the long snapper Brown. “But on the second one, all I know is if I get it in Demarrio’s hands, he’s going to put it down and Josh is going to put it through.”
After A.L. Brown took an 18-10 lead later in the period, West Cabarrus answered with its own touchdown. But trailing by two points late in the third quarter, McEachin tried to tie the game with a two-point conversion which failed.
Three minutes into the final quarter, the field goal unit was sent on the field again for a 37-yard attempt after a short drive stalled at the A.L. Brown 19. Elias’ foot was true again, giving the Wolverines the game’s deciding points.
“I just knew I had to do what I had to do,” said Elias. “That’s it.”
His holder spoke a little more deeply.
“I have a lot of faith i0n (Elias),” Chalk said. “That’s what we practice every day at practice. That’s just muscle memory at that point. I just knew I had to get the snap down, that he would put it through.”