FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Elias gives Wolverines a leg up on Wonders

The snap from center/long snapper Jacob Brown wasn’t perfect, but holder Damario Chalk took responsibility for flubbing the catch. He never got the hold in place and eventually threw an errant pass into the end zone as the first half expired.

Chalk, who also plays receiver and defensive back, attributed the miscue to not having time to remove his pass-catching gloves like he normally does. The different sensation on his fingertips made for a disconnect between he and the ball.

“It wasn’t the best snap, but I probably could have gotten the hold down,” said Chalk, a senior. “I had gloves on. I usually don’t have gloves on during (holds). I couldn’t get it down. That was my fault on the (field goal attempt).”

West Cabarrus got on the board on its first second-half possession. Senior running back Ross Vazquez reeled off a 33-yard touchdown run, and the combination of Brown, Chalk, and Elias was perfect on the extra point attempt.

Only a couple minutes later, a Wolverines takeaway set up their next score: Elias’ 40-yard field goal in the third quarter, a career-long for him. Despite the miscue on the snap and hold on the previous unsuccessful attempt, McEachin still had full confidence in his field goal unit.