FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Freshman QB follows coach’s directive, guides Northwest to first win of season

Despite throwing an interception near the end of that first half, Walker came out strong in the second half to try to swing the momentum.

As his defense forced turnovers on the other end, Walker threw two touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Trojans the lead.

From that point on, Walker’s job became to manage the game by draining the clock and keeping the Spiders’ offense off the field. He looked to put the ball in his playmakers’ hands.

For much of the second half, those playmakers were running backs De’Avion Pless and Nazi Coleman, as well as slot receiver Tru Sierra. Those three combined for 119 of the Trojans’ 137 yards in the second half.

“We just started working together as a team,” Walker said of his team’s turnaround. “We got some motivation from our seniors and went out and won it for them.”

Walker credits those seniors, as well as his other teammates and coaches, for giving him the confidence to perform well.

Thanks to them, he says, a lot of pressure has been lifted from his shoulders.