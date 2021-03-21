FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Freshman QB follows coach’s directive, guides Northwest to first win of season

CONCORD – It has been said it is the most important position in sports.
The best to ever play it is a long list, including the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana and Johnny Unitas.
That position, of course, is quarterback.
The leader of a football team’s offense, the quarterback often controls who gets the ball and when.
Playing quarterback is a great deal of responsibility. It requires patience, quick-thinking, leadership and, most of all, talent.
In high school football, it is rare to see a freshman as the varsity team’s starting quarterback. But that is exactly the responsibility Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman gave Alex Walker, who led the Trojans to a 41-21 home victory over Concord Friday night.
“(Walker) is definitely ahead of the curve,” Morman said. “He is going to be a really good one here. We’re excited to continue to work with him.”
Morman, who is also in his first season with the Trojans, has put a great deal of trust on Walker’s shoulders. Even as the season got off to a rough start, with the Trojans losing their first three games, the trust has not wavered.
As his team went into halftime against the Spiders down a touchdown and staring 0-4 in the face, Morman stayed the course with his offense.
Despite throwing an interception near the end of that first half, Walker came out strong in the second half to try to swing the momentum.
As his defense forced turnovers on the other end, Walker threw two touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Trojans the lead.
From that point on, Walker’s job became to manage the game by draining the clock and keeping the Spiders’ offense off the field. He looked to put the ball in his playmakers’ hands.
For much of the second half, those playmakers were running backs De’Avion Pless and Nazi Coleman, as well as slot receiver Tru Sierra. Those three combined for 119 of the Trojans’ 137 yards in the second half.
“We just started working together as a team,” Walker said of his team’s turnaround. “We got some motivation from our seniors and went out and won it for them.”
Walker credits those seniors, as well as his other teammates and coaches, for giving him the confidence to perform well.
Thanks to them, he says, a lot of pressure has been lifted from his shoulders.
“It was (a lot of pressure), but my teammates and coaches have been very supportive,” Walker explained. “They’ve helped me through a lot. They have been very accepting and been a huge help for me.”
It was not a perfect game, by any means, as Walker threw two interceptions. He went 14-for-19 passing with 171 yards and three touchdowns to go along with the two interceptions, but his leadership is what made the difference for the Trojans.
And according to Morman, that is the primary expectation the coaching staff has for him.
“(Walker) directs the guys, he lines them up, and he makes sure everything flows,” Morman added. “As a freshman, that’s tough. He’s done a great job leadership-wise of jumping in there and keeping everything going the way it is supposed to.”
As Morman continues to build his program in his first season, he believes he has found a cornerstone to help him do so in Walker. In Morman’s eyes, Walker and the rest of the team need to take it one game at a time and continue to learn.
“Nights like tonight, (Walker’s) guys made a lot of plays for him,” Morman recalled. “We’re just taking it game-by-game and he is getting better with each one.”
It is clear Walker’s teammates believe in him and where he can take them. As Walker spoke with a reporter after Friday night’s win, Sierra jumped in to share exactly how he feels about his quarterback.
“This is the best QB right here!” Sierra exclaimed. “This QB is good!”