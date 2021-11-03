FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: GMC champ Bulls on right path entering playoffs

HARRISBURG – When looking for a football team beaming with confidence, look no further than Hickory Ridge.
The Ragin’ Bulls (8-2, 6-0 Greater Metro 4 Conference) handled West Cabarrus Friday night, 47-6, and clinched the GMC title outright.
As the Ragin’ Bulls put their foot on the gas pedal early, taking a 21-0 lead into the second quarter, confidence around the Hickory Ridge sideline grew.
The Ragin’ Bulls cruised to the victory in the second half. This dominant performance came on the heels of some the team had been less than thrilled about.
“We hit a lull after our bye week (on Oct. 15),” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson said. “We had to get back to the basics.”
Wilson cited what he saw as a less-than-stellar performance against Cox Mill following the bye week as a point of frustration. The Ragin’ Bulls won that game, 28-17, last week, but they felt it should not have been that close.
“I got on (the players) pretty hard in practice this week about their mannerisms and how they go about doing things,” Wilson said. “We had great practices on Wednesday and Thursday. It was really competitive.”
As their coach challenged them, the Ragin’ Bulls responded by drubbing their final conference foe.
Now, according to Wilson, the team is not satisfied yet. The Bulls believe there is more work to be done and another championship to be won.
“I told our kids at the beginning of the year that I thought we had a state championship-level team,” Wilson said. “We can win a state title. There is no doubt in my mind. We have enough talent, coaching, kids and depth. Winning the conference was not even the goal; the goal is to make a run at the state title.”
Wilson’s confidence exudes into his players, most notably through senior quarterback Alex Bentley.
Bentley put together 275 total yards and three touchdowns in the first half against the Wolverines, leading them to a 37-0 halftime lead.
As the coaching staff opted to rest Bentley for the second half, he channeled his inner “Broadway” Joe Namath, rocking a big, brown coat and sunglasses on the sideline as he watched his team close out the victory.
As Bentley’s swagger was on display in his fashion choice, he paired it with an unwavering sureness of what his team will do in the playoffs.
“After last week, to come out and put up that many points that quickly this week was great for us,” Bentley said. “The comfort of us knowing that we can play great every single drive has led to us winning this conference championship and hopefully making a run in the playoffs.”
Any player or coach for the Ragin’ Bulls will say that Bentley is the unequivocal leader of this team.
“This past offseason, the coaches talked to me about taking a role as the captain of the ship,” Bentley said. “Throughout the season, I have really stepped into the role. They look up to me and believe that we can do this.”
Bentley says he has seen his team grow both on and off the field this season.
He says that players have seen grades improve in the classroom and play improve on the field, all culminating in what he sees as a better opportunity to achieve their championship goal.
Winning a state championship – especially at the 4A level – is no easy task. Bentley believes the Ragin’ Bulls can accomplish that task if they stay along the path they are on.
“Going into the playoffs, we just need to take it one game at a time,” Bentley said. “As long as we play offensively and defensively sound, we can make a run at it.”
As one Ragin’ Bull believes his team is good enough as-is to win the title, so, too, does his head coach, who referenced only minor issues that need to be tweaked for the team to be its best.
“I would not say we need to improve much,” Wilson said. “We just need to do the things that we always do and get better at them.”
When asked how confident he felt in his team’s chances to win the state title on a scale of 1-10, Wilson’s answer was simple:
“Ten,” he said.
And what was Bentley’s answer to the same question?
“Ten without a doubt,” the quarterback said.
Hickory Ridge will be the seventh seed out of the West Region of the Class 4A state playoffs, and the Bulls play host to 26th-seeded Asheville A.C. Reynolds next week.
From there, the Bulls will begin what they are confident will be a long run in the playoffs.