FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: GMC champ Bulls on right path entering playoffs

Any player or coach for the Ragin’ Bulls will say that Bentley is the unequivocal leader of this team.

“This past offseason, the coaches talked to me about taking a role as the captain of the ship,” Bentley said. “Throughout the season, I have really stepped into the role. They look up to me and believe that we can do this.”

Bentley says he has seen his team grow both on and off the field this season.

He says that players have seen grades improve in the classroom and play improve on the field, all culminating in what he sees as a better opportunity to achieve their championship goal.

Winning a state championship – especially at the 4A level – is no easy task. Bentley believes the Ragin’ Bulls can accomplish that task if they stay along the path they are on.

“Going into the playoffs, we just need to take it one game at a time,” Bentley said. “As long as we play offensively and defensively sound, we can make a run at it.”

As one Ragin’ Bull believes his team is good enough as-is to win the title, so, too, does his head coach, who referenced only minor issues that need to be tweaked for the team to be its best.