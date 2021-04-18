FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Having a Senior Moment, Mount Pleasant’s upperclassmen take over with the season on the line

After a couple more plays got the Tigers to the 10-yard line, Tyson used some trickery in the backfield to find Allen wide open in the end zone, scoring a touchdown to cut the deficit to one point with 26 seconds left.

After the touchdown, Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns was faced with an age-old football question: Do you kick the extra point and go to overtime, or do you go for two and0 try to win?

Johns chose the latter, putting the season in his seniors’ control one more time.

In do-or-die time, the seniors came through once again.

Tyson took the snap and ran toward the right side of the line, causing the defense to believe he was going to run the ball, then jumping in the air and throwing a pass to the end zone.

Allen, who drew his defender off him by pretending to be a blocker, sprinted to the exact spot he had just scored from and hauled in Tyson’s jump pass. With that, the Tigers took the 21-20 lead.

“Once we were down by a touchdown, we all came together and knew we did not want this to be our last game together,” White said, echoing a similar sentiment from Tyson. “So, we all stepped it up, especially the offense on that last drive.”