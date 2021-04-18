FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Having a Senior Moment, Mount Pleasant’s upperclassmen take over with the season on the line

MOUNT PLEASANT – In high school football playoffs, there are no second chances.
No do-overs. No reversals. Nothing.
When a team loses, that is the end. It does not matter how many games a team won in the regular season or how badly it wants to be state champion. When it’s over, it’s over.
That is the situation Mount Pleasant faced when its undefeated season was 1 minute, 12 seconds away from ending.
The Tigers’ opponent, West Lincoln, had just scored a touchdown, along with a successful two-point conversion, to take a 20-13 lead.
At that point, the Tigers coaching staff did what it has done all season: put the ball in its seniors’ hands.
The five key seniors on the Tiger offense – quarterback Ryan Tyson, tailback Dalton Miller and receivers Max White, Hank Allen and Bryce Parker – have carried the brunt of the team’s production all season.
With the season hanging in the balance, they took over once again.
“Nobody wanted it to be the last game,” Tyson said.
The first big play on the final drive came from Parker, when he brought in a screen pass from Tyson, made a few Rebels miss, and took it 30 yards, all the way to the West Lincoln 23-yard line with 44 seconds left.
After a couple more plays got the Tigers to the 10-yard line, Tyson used some trickery in the backfield to find Allen wide open in the end zone, scoring a touchdown to cut the deficit to one point with 26 seconds left.
After the touchdown, Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns was faced with an age-old football question: Do you kick the extra point and go to overtime, or do you go for two and0 try to win?
Johns chose the latter, putting the season in his seniors’ control one more time.
In do-or-die time, the seniors came through once again.
Tyson took the snap and ran toward the right side of the line, causing the defense to believe he was going to run the ball, then jumping in the air and throwing a pass to the end zone.
Allen, who drew his defender off him by pretending to be a blocker, sprinted to the exact spot he had just scored from and hauled in Tyson’s jump pass. With that, the Tigers took the 21-20 lead.
“Once we were down by a touchdown, we all came together and knew we did not want this to be our last game together,” White said, echoing a similar sentiment from Tyson. “So, we all stepped it up, especially the offense on that last drive.”
With the lead now in hand, the Tigers were able to hold on and secure the victory – although an underclassman, sophomore Keegan Moose, had an interception with 18 seconds remaining to help with that.
Apart from the final drive, the entire fourth quarter saw the Tigers find offensive production they were unable to find the rest of the game.
After scoring just six points through the first three quarters, the Tiger offense came alive in the final period.
Whether it was Tyson running the show, White and Parker using their elusiveness to make guys miss, or Allen finding holes in the middle of the defense, the Mount Pleasant seniors took over the fourth quarter.
Even Miller, who endured a more frustrating night than he is normally accustomed to, played a key role for the Tiger offense.
But this time, instead of slicing through the defense, Miller was a key blocker. As the Rebels often disguised their pass rush, Miller was suddenly thrust into numerous situations where he was the last line of defense between an edge rusher and Tyson.
Miller, a state-qualifying wrestler, came through when he needed to in this role, and he kept Tyson from being thrown out of rhythm.
The five seniors carried the offensive load in the stat sheet (accounting for 216 of the team’s 234 yards), but their true leadership came on the sidelines.
They knew they had not done enough through the first three quarters to set their team up for success.
“We knew our defense had been on the field for about 80 percent of the game,” White said. “We were trying to give them a break and knew we had to pick it up.”
As they sought to pick that production up, particularly on the final drive, they instilled in their team an intense desire to keep pushing.
“(Leading the team) is a lot of pep talks and getting in people’s faces,” Tyson said. “But they know how to take it.”
With a combination of pep talks and an undeniable desire to win, the Tigers were able to do just enough to keep their season alive.
Though statistically this was not the Tigers’ most explosive offensive output of the season, the victory is all that matters to them.
“In the playoffs, it doesn’t matter if you won by one point or 40 points,” Johns quipped. “You just move on to the next round.”
The Tigers will head to Burnsville on Friday to take on Mountain Heritage in the second round of the playoffs.