FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Hickory Ridge defense makes plays to set offense up for success in win over Wonders

If there was one play that defined Hickory Ridge’s lopsided victory, it was its fourth-down stop on its first defensive assignment of the game. Not only was it the sweet, creamy center inside a tasty touchdown cookie sandwich for the Bulls, it unveiled A.L. Brown’s feeling that it would have to take some risks to merely hang with the explosive Hickory Ridge offense.

“After that drive, we went in the huddle and everyone was hype,” said Perry, who had five tackles, blocked a punt, and threw a 25-yard pass on a fake punt play. “That just set the tone for the whole game and how physical we were going to be throughout the rest of it.”

The series of events was the beginning of a 36-0 first-quarter lead Hickory Ridge built. The offensive output, which included 415 yards for the game, was a product of the opportunities provided by the defense. The Bulls defenders were remarkable in the opening period, not allowing a first down until the quarter’s final play.

A.L. Brown’s second offensive possession opened with a Kash Smith run to the right side. Junior linebacker Vincent Tuders caught up with him quickly, nearly making a solo tackle for no gain just by grabbing at Smith’s left arm.