FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Hickory Ridge defense makes plays to set offense up for success in win over Wonders

HARRISBURG – Having broken a sideline huddle and returning to the field of play, the Hickory Ridge defensive players had just been reminded by defensive coach Darren Shepherd of the importance of respectively filling their assigned gaps on the ensuing critical play.
Charged with stopping the A.L. Brown offense from picking up a first down on the following fourth-and-1 situation, the Bulls’ defense – and everyone in the stadium – was prepared for a running play. The Wonders had already taken the line of scrimmage in a run formation once before, calling a timeout to make sure their personnel were straight.
With A.L. Brown trailing by a touchdown and breaking conventional wisdom by taking such a gamble from its own 29-yard line early in the first quarter, one had the feeling that the course of this game between The Cream of Cabarrus’ top two teams would be determined by this one play.
Led by junior middle linebacker Kyle Perry, the Bulls stuffed the line of scrimmage from one side to the other and stopped running back Jamel Cosby for no gain. Three plays later, top-ranked Hickory Ridge (3-2, 1-0 Greater Metro 4 Conference) took a 16-0 lead and was on its way to an impressive 48-14 victory over second-ranked A.L. Brown (3-1, 0-1).
It was the conference opener for both teams and the first time the Cabarrus County foes had played each other since 2012.
If there was one play that defined Hickory Ridge’s lopsided victory, it was its fourth-down stop on its first defensive assignment of the game. Not only was it the sweet, creamy center inside a tasty touchdown cookie sandwich for the Bulls, it unveiled A.L. Brown’s feeling that it would have to take some risks to merely hang with the explosive Hickory Ridge offense.
“After that drive, we went in the huddle and everyone was hype,” said Perry, who had five tackles, blocked a punt, and threw a 25-yard pass on a fake punt play. “That just set the tone for the whole game and how physical we were going to be throughout the rest of it.”
The series of events was the beginning of a 36-0 first-quarter lead Hickory Ridge built. The offensive output, which included 415 yards for the game, was a product of the opportunities provided by the defense. The Bulls defenders were remarkable in the opening period, not allowing a first down until the quarter’s final play.
A.L. Brown’s second offensive possession opened with a Kash Smith run to the right side. Junior linebacker Vincent Tuders caught up with him quickly, nearly making a solo tackle for no gain just by grabbing at Smith’s left arm.
“We’re taught that when we first make contact to wrap up, make sure somebody else is there, and try to strip the ball as hard as we can,” said Tuders, who had a team-high six tackles. “So I wrapped up, my boy Kyle Perry came in, we got the tackle. I was rippin’, rippin’, grabbed his arm and threw him on the ground.”
With the help of a Joseph Ross sack, the Bulls stopped the Wonders again, this time forcing a punt. Quarterback Alex Bentley completed his second of three touchdown passes just four plays afterward, and Hickory Ridge had a 22-0 lead with four minutes, 19 seconds left in the first quarter.
Requiring another A.L. Brown punt on its next series, the Bulls’ special teams unit made its first contribution of the game. As one of several attackers that reached punter Ty Woods, Perry got a hand on his attempt. The ball skidded along the turf between A.L. Brown’s 15-yard line and its end zone as multiple Hickory Ridge defenders attempted to recover it.
“(Perry) blocked it, and I was just trying to get the ball,” said Jamari Rodgers-Freeman, who later recorded one of Hickory Ridge’s two interceptions. “My teammate (Jordan Wilkes) picked it up but dropped it again. I just seen ball and went and got it (in the end zone) and scored.”
The first team defense’s only blemish was getting beat on a 63-yard touchdown reception by A.L. Brown’s Jaden Johnson on the first play of the second quarter. The Bulls allowed only 51 other yards the entire first half.
“The defensive effort was great from start to finish,” said Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson. “We had one bad play (the Wonders’ touchdown) that we missed a tackle on. But the guys did what they were supposed to do, and overall it was a solid defensive performance.”