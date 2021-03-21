FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Jay M. Robinson runs Dog wild against Chargers

Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson had a very simple explanation for his team’s running success in the third and fourth quarters.

“Our offensive line, we came up to them at halftime and asked, ‘What do you guys want?,’” said Robinson, who has led the Bulldogs to a 4-0 overall record, 3-0 SPC, in his first-year. “They said they want to run the ball up the middle. And they held true to it. For really the second straight game, they just kind of took over the game for us.”

Making up the line are junior right guard David Scott, sophomore right tackle Jordan Sevilla and three seniors: left tackle Carson Beane, left guard Kevin Gibbons, and center Mason Gregory.

“(Cox Mill’s) defense was coming, so I just had to run it and make sure I put my feet on the ground and get up field north and south,” said Chapman of his second-half success. “Making that touchdown changed the whole momentum of the game.”

With the help of sophomore T.J. Spokas’ 43-yard field goal, Jay M. Robinson scored on its final three possessions. The last score came after Monroe, while moving to his right and throwing on the run, connected with Bryson Mason on a 38-yard pass play to the Cox Mill 3-yard line.