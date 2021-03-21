FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Jay M. Robinson runs Dog wild against Chargers

CONCORD – It started with an 11-yard run. Up to the early portion of the third quarter, that burst up the right side off an option pitch was Jay M. Robinson running back Terrance “Smoke” Chapman’s longest run of Friday’s high school football game at Cox Mill.
Chapman’s first-down run marked the first time Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Jay M. Robinson had moved the chains multiple times on any of its first seven possessions. The drive ended on a loss of downs near the Cox Mill red zone, but it was really the first sign of sustained life out of the Bulldogs’ offense.
On Jay M. Robinson’s next possession, Chapman burst through the middle of the line for another 11-yard gain. Two plays later, quarterback Blue Monroe ran the same direction for 12 more yards. Suddenly, the Bulldogs were finally crafting a legitimate drive.
Led mostly by the senior running back’s yardage, Jay M. Robinson finished a nine-play, 70-yard drive on Chapman’s 24-yard dash to the end zone with 28 seconds left in the third quarter. It gave the Bulldogs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in their 26-14 South Piedmont 3A victory.
On that touchdown drive, the 49 yards Chapman gained on his five carries more than doubled the number of rushing yards he had prior to it. For the game, he carried 21 times for 101 yards, 76 of which came after halftime.
Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson had a very simple explanation for his team’s running success in the third and fourth quarters.
“Our offensive line, we came up to them at halftime and asked, ‘What do you guys want?,’” said Robinson, who has led the Bulldogs to a 4-0 overall record, 3-0 SPC, in his first-year. “They said they want to run the ball up the middle. And they held true to it. For really the second straight game, they just kind of took over the game for us.”
Making up the line are junior right guard David Scott, sophomore right tackle Jordan Sevilla and three seniors: left tackle Carson Beane, left guard Kevin Gibbons, and center Mason Gregory.
“(Cox Mill’s) defense was coming, so I just had to run it and make sure I put my feet on the ground and get up field north and south,” said Chapman of his second-half success. “Making that touchdown changed the whole momentum of the game.”
With the help of sophomore T.J. Spokas’ 43-yard field goal, Jay M. Robinson scored on its final three possessions. The last score came after Monroe, while moving to his right and throwing on the run, connected with Bryson Mason on a 38-yard pass play to the Cox Mill 3-yard line.
Mason, a senior who is back at Jay M. Robinson after playing a season at Northwest Cabarrus, laid out for the catch. On the next play, Monroe scored his second touchdown with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game.
Mason finished with four receptions for 51 yards and gained 15 yards on option pitch in the second quarter. Monroe gained 61 yards each on the ground and through the air.
Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker said a “new wrinkle” Jay M. Robinson employed on offense opened up some running lanes the Bulldogs didn’t have beforehand.
“They put in a little triple-option we hadn’t seen,” said Baker, whose team fell to 0-4, 0-3. “We had a couple guys that were out of place. They ran it two or three times and hit the big one on the last one (for Chapman’s touchdown). You give credit to those guys. They made an adjustment.”
To open the game, the Bulldogs tried to exploit Cox Mill’s pass defense. Monroe’s first three pass attempts were all caught, but two of them were by Chargers’ defenders, including a “Pick 6” 30-yard return by Jordan Peterson that gave Cox Mill an early 7-0 lead.
“As a quarterback, you have a short-term memory,” said Monroe, a senior. “And I know I have a great defense that’s going to back me up and make plays. So you just come to the sideline, watch the film, see what you did wrong. You come back out and try to make a play. Just play your game.”