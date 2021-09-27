FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Morgan leaves it all on field in Wonders’ loss

KANNAPOLIS – Lake Norman’s triple-option offense was effective enough to muster a 14-13 conference victory over Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked A.L. Brown Friday, but the Wonders’ response to the Wildcats’ three main running plays often came in three words: Brock. Tyre. Morgan.
A.L. Brown middle linebacker Brock Morgan, who’s having a breakout season in his senior year, often provided Lake Norman with a mere triple option of how their plays were going to end: He was going to tackle the ball carrier either on the inside, on the outside, or by hauling him down from behind.
Leading a stout defensive effort only a week after the Wonders (3-2 overall, 0-2 Greater Metro 4) surrendered 48 points in a loss to Hickory Ridge, Morgan registered a monstrous 20 tackles – either solo or with assistance – and came up with some of his biggest stops during the game’s critical moments.
“Brock is a Wonder through and through,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “He’s a guy that paid his dues. He’s been a back-up player (in previous seasons).
“But the thing is a lot of guys get frustrated as a back-up player and they quit focusing on practice and they don’t really learn to get better to put themselves in position that when they do get to start they can play really well. But that’s what Brock did. He played some last year but has learned and gotten better each and every year.
“He’s playing phenomenally this year, not just in this game, but this whole year. I couldn’t be more proud of the young man.”
First of all, if you’re a middle linebacker playing against a double-wing, triple-option team, as Lake Norman is, you have your secretary hold all your calls because it’s going to be a busy day at the office. The offense’s first two options on any play are the quarterback running the ball, often up the middle, or the quarterback handing off to a fullback running up the middle.
For the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0) Friday night, that was often quarterback Jackson Garlick making the quick decisions with fullback Caleb Douthit lining up behind him and wingbacks Chase Wigginton and Ryan Peacock flanking him on both sides of the offensive line and often providing punch on the outside on option pitch plays.
“What you do (as a middle linebacker) is you close the distance,” said Newsome. “… and if you hit it right at the mesh point (where the quarterback is making his decision), the quarterback has no choice but to give it to the running back because if not it’s going to be a fumble.
“That’s what Brock did a great job of tonight, hitting that mesh point. That’s what we talked about all week, and he was able to do that on their side of the field, and it’s going to lead to a bunch of tackles.”
Morgan made the tackle on Lake Norman’s first play from scrimmage, a pitch to Wigginton to the right. The Wildcats found some early success in the game, and that play went for 10 yards.
But on the next play, a Douthit straight-ahead run, Morgan and fellow linebacker Antarron Turner hit him head-on and stopped him for a 1-yard gain.
That first sequence repeated itself much through the game. Douthit had 13 of his 18 carries in the first half, and Morgan hauled him down, either by himself or with a teammate’s help, seven times. Three more of Morgan’s whopping 14 first-half tackles came on Garlick runs up the middle.
“That’s a hats off to our coaching staff,” said Morgan. “They didn’t run a play that we hadn’t seen in practice all week. As an inside linebacker, you’re reading the (offensive) guard to the backfield. If he pulls, you pull with him. If he blocks down and creates a hole, you have to go fill that hole.
“We have a gap-scheme defense. It’s all built on assignment and alignment. That’s what we really tried to do tonight. Everybody is supposed to read their keys.”
Morgan had plenty of help on defense. With as many plays as Lake Norman was running, there were plenty of tackles to go around. Linebacker Torren Wright and defensive end Jaleel Pemberton both finished with eight, Jalan Chambers chipped in with seven, and Chambers and Jaden Johnson tacked on six each.
Lake Norman was so possessed with ball possession that it ran 38 plays to A.L. Brown’s 12 in the first half. Late in the second quarter, the Wildcats had already built a 14-7 lead when an interception gave them the ball at the Wonders’ 28-yard line with just over five minutes left.
Morgan helped with tackles on three of the next six plays as the Wildcats faced fourth-and-1 at the 4-yard line. Morgan provided the initial hit on Garlick on the next play, and linebacker Ethan Garmon knocked him down, but the quarterback still picked up the yard he needed.
Two plays later on second and goal from the 3, Morgan jumped on Douthit’s back and yanked him down after a 2-yard gain. On the next play, Pemberton recovered Garlick’s fumble as he set up to pass with 3.4 seconds left in the half.
Threat denied.
As the assignments became more routine for the A.L. Brown defense in the second half, the Wonders’ offense provided a little more balance to the team effort. Chambers reeled in a 29-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, but the extra point kick was blocked and A.L. Brown still trailed, 14-13.
A late interception gave Lake Norman possession at its own 15 with 3:14 left in the game. Without any timeouts left, A.L. Brown had to prevent a first down so it could get the ball back.
Morgan and Turner teamed up to stop Lake Norman ball carriers through the middle on first and second down. Morgan stopped Peacock himself on a pitch to the left on the next play, giving the Wildcats another critical fourth-and-1 play at its own 24.
After two Lake Norman timeouts, sophomore A.J. Baker received a pitch but was stopped quickly by Pemberton. It was after the sophomore running back crossed the 25-yard line though, giving the Wildcats a first down and essentially its victory.
“We tried to shine in that moment,” said Morgan, whose team plays at Cox Mill Friday. “Like I said, defense is built on assignment and alignment. Everybody tried to do what they were supposed to do, and we did it, just not well enough.”