FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Morgan leaves it all on field in Wonders’ loss

“He’s playing phenomenally this year, not just in this game, but this whole year. I couldn’t be more proud of the young man.”

First of all, if you’re a middle linebacker playing against a double-wing, triple-option team, as Lake Norman is, you have your secretary hold all your calls because it’s going to be a busy day at the office. The offense’s first two options on any play are the quarterback running the ball, often up the middle, or the quarterback handing off to a fullback running up the middle.

For the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0) Friday night, that was often quarterback Jackson Garlick making the quick decisions with fullback Caleb Douthit lining up behind him and wingbacks Chase Wigginton and Ryan Peacock flanking him on both sides of the offensive line and often providing punch on the outside on option pitch plays.

“What you do (as a middle linebacker) is you close the distance,” said Newsome. “… and if you hit it right at the mesh point (where the quarterback is making his decision), the quarterback has no choice but to give it to the running back because if not it’s going to be a fumble.