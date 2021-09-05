FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Picking your poison proves deadly with Bulls

Hickory Ridge was coming off a road loss to Charlotte Catholic, a bit deflating for a Bulls team hoping to make a statement against a 4A powerhouse.

So when South Point opened Friday’s game with an efficient drive whose only setback was a fumble for a loss on a third-and-1 play, it became that much more important for Hickory Ridge’s offense to establish itself with the same moxie.

Pinned at its 2-yard line by a precisely placed Raiders punt, the Bulls responded quickly with authority. Ignoring conventional wisdom that it needed only a few yards for breathing room, Hickory Ridge’s offensive line carved out holes on the first two plays as if it was desperately trying to arrange a score in a two-minute drill.

Kick-starting a night in which he would gain a season-high 96 yards, senior running back Randall Fisher scampered for 14 and 17 yards, respectively, on the Bulls’ first two plays. Bentley followed with an 11-yard scramble in which he probably covered 40 more yards while escaping a rush from the left to the right side of the field.

“I’ve always been taught to come out on the field, run the ball down their throats, get as much as you can, tire them out, and start passing the ball,” said senior left tackle Cade Goldman.