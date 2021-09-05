FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Picking your poison proves deadly with Bulls

HARRISBURG – Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson is often wisely adept at spreading credit and responsibility among his football players. No single player’s effort is more important or deserves any more recognition than another’s.
Understandably, that approach usually translates into a balanced offensive attack for the Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Ragin’ Bulls, which they employed in Friday’s non-conference matchup with perennial 3A state power Belmont South Point.
Mastering the “bait-and-switch” tactic of its running game setting up the pass and vice versa, Hickory Ridge scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions, racked up 408 yards, and dispatched the visiting Red Raiders, 27-7.
“When you play us, we have a lot of different weapons,” said Wilson, the third-year coach. “You have to pick your poison. If you play the pass and try to cover (receivers) Christian (Hamilton) or Sabin (McLaughlin) or whoever, then we’ll get you with the run. If you start playing the run, we’ll get you with the pass.
“I think this year is no different than years past, but probably more this year, especially with our offensive line, we’re very, very balanced with what we do. And I have a quarterback (senior Alex Bentley) that’s just a gamer. So it just puts defenses on their heels.”
South Point had opened the season with two lopsided victories, outscoring opponents 81-14. The Raiders are known for their finely tuned flexbone, triple-option offense which swallows yardage faster than it can chew.
Hickory Ridge was coming off a road loss to Charlotte Catholic, a bit deflating for a Bulls team hoping to make a statement against a 4A powerhouse.
So when South Point opened Friday’s game with an efficient drive whose only setback was a fumble for a loss on a third-and-1 play, it became that much more important for Hickory Ridge’s offense to establish itself with the same moxie.
Pinned at its 2-yard line by a precisely placed Raiders punt, the Bulls responded quickly with authority. Ignoring conventional wisdom that it needed only a few yards for breathing room, Hickory Ridge’s offensive line carved out holes on the first two plays as if it was desperately trying to arrange a score in a two-minute drill.
Kick-starting a night in which he would gain a season-high 96 yards, senior running back Randall Fisher scampered for 14 and 17 yards, respectively, on the Bulls’ first two plays. Bentley followed with an 11-yard scramble in which he probably covered 40 more yards while escaping a rush from the left to the right side of the field.
“I’ve always been taught to come out on the field, run the ball down their throats, get as much as you can, tire them out, and start passing the ball,” said senior left tackle Cade Goldman.
Quickly reaching the South Point 45-yard line with a couple more run plays and a short completion to receiver Jalen Harris, now it was time to air it out. Hickory Ridge lost 8 yards on a bad snap, but Bentley and Hamilton connected on a 53-yard scoring strike on the next play which gave the Bulls the lead for good.
After that opening possession, the pass started setting up the run for the Bulls. After two pass attempts opened the next drive, running back Aaron Carey’s third-down run, in which he needed only a yard for a first down, turned in to a 41-yard burst through the middle. On the next play, Hamilton lunged across the goal line to complete a 19-yard touchdown reception to close the first quarter.
Midway through the second period, the Bulls covered most of a 79-yard scoring drive through the air. But Fisher covered the final 14 yards on runs of 10 and 4 yards, giving Hickory Ridge a 20-7 lead.
Just before halftime, Carey’s second carry of the game, which was identical to his first, netted 30 yards. He finished with 78 yards on four carries but totaled 71 on his first two.
“We ran the same play,” said Carey. “That’s our counter game right there. Pretty much they gave it to us all night so we hit it again and the same result happened.”
Added Wilson, “We have three solid tailbacks (including junior Elijah Kendrick) and Aaron is penciled in as the No. 2. He’s a little bit more thunder to Randall’s lightning. He does a good job. He always runs with his hair on fire. Runs tough.”
The offensive line, including Goldman, left guard Tony Butcher, center Justin Long, right guard Isaiah Bullerdick, and right tackle Cannon Turner seemed to be enjoying their domination.
Thirty-eight yards of a 55-yard scoring drive that opened the second half came on the ground. Fisher reemerged as force, gaining 5 yards on each of the possession’s first three plays.
On third-and-13 from the South Point 26, Hickory Ridge bucked the odds and kept the ball on the ground. It was as if the Bulls’ knew the method of moving the ball didn’t matter. Fisher took a handoff, found separation at the 20-yard line, and darted in to the end zone untouched.
“I broke the line of scrimmage,” said Fisher. “All I saw was grass. I saw that cutback. I saw that one (last) safety, and I just made a move on him, broke him, and got a touchdown.”
Just like that, the score was 27-7. Hickory Ridge’s defense took over from there, registering takeaways on South Point’s last three possessions of the game.