FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Second-half stumble hinders highly regarded Hickory Ridge’s state-title hopes

Instead, senior running back Randall Fisher accepted the handoff and charged through the middle of the offensive line. He found separation from the Chambers’ defense even before he gained first-down yardage. As he crossed the goal line, it looked like he kicked it up a gear to assure no one would take back his touchdown.

“It was a fake jet and a handoff to me,” said Fisher. “When I got the ball, I had slipped … I saw (offensive lineman Cade Goldman) running, and I ran behind him. I went past him, and it was open field. I didn’t get touched, though.

“I’m thinking (at that point) that we can win this game, for sure. We had it in the bag at that point, that’s what I thought. But things happen. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted.”

The teams would alternate touchdowns over the next 11 minutes. Chambers’ first scoring drive was highlighted by runs of 35 and 28 yards. Conversely, its second scoring possession, which spanned 60 yards, was covered entirely in the air.

That the touchdown came with only 16 seconds left in the first half made it particularly deflating for a Hickory Ridge defense that had held the Cougars to 43 yards on its first 10 passing attempts.