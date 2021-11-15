FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Second-half stumble hinders highly regarded Hickory Ridge’s state-title hopes

HARRISBURG – There were eight minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Hickory Ridge and Charlotte Chambers’ second-round 4A state playoff game, and things seemed to be on track for the homestanding Ragin’ Bulls.
Hickory Ridge had just taken the lead on a perfectly placed 35-yard pass from quarterback Alex Bentley into the brilliant hands of Sabin McLaughlin Jr.: the Bulls’ response to the Cougars matching a previous Hickory Ridge lead earlier in the period. The notion that this Bulls team – head coach Jupiter Wilson’s third at the Harrisburg school - and its notoriously tough non-conference schedule were both built for a deep playoff run was beginning to show substance.
Though stymied in the first quarter, Hickory Ridge’s two long scoring plays in the second quarter showed its offense was capable of going 15 rounds. And though it had allowed a few big plays itself, the Bulls’ defense had mostly kept Chambers’ point-producing juggernaut in check.
As one can guess when a halftime stalemate turns in to a 42-21 lopsided loss, disaster struck Hickory Ridge in the second half.
It came in the form of losing a muffed punt return, having a punt blocked deep in its territory, and surrendering an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown.
As a result, the Bulls’ hopes of playing for a state championship fell about four weeks short. Wilson reflected on a season in which his team (9-3 overall) won its first conference championship in nine years and created enough buzz to nearly fill its stadium to capacity for a second-round playoff game Friday.
“I have a lot of love for these seniors,” the coach said. “They were here pretty much the whole time I’ve been. They did what I asked them to do, and we got better pretty much every year.
“… I hope the (underclassmen) understand the seriousness of what we need to do to get better. We’ll give them some time off. Probably around January we’ll get rolling again.”
There was a lot of build-up to the second-round playoff game. The two teams share not only a county line between their Cabarrus and Mecklenburg homes but also a boundary between their school districts.
Their coaches, Wilson and Chambers’ Glenwood Ferebee, are friends and had coached against one another when they both led high school teams in southern coastal Virginia in the last decade.
Chambers (11-1), who has a third-round meeting with Porter Ridge next week, was one of the perennial state powers (along with Charlotte Catholic and Belmont South Point) that Wilson had intentionally put on the early-season schedule so Hickory Ridge would be battle tested for the postseason. The Cougars won that game 34-27, and when Hickory Ridge anticipated a rematch after winning its first-round playoff game last week, the Bulls’ could smell blood.
After a scoreless first quarter, Hickory Ridge put the first points on the board on the play following a Chambers punt to the Cougars’ 44-yard line. The Bulls used a little deception by faking a handoff to Christian Hamilton, who was sprinting in front of Bentley on a potential jet sweep run.
Instead, senior running back Randall Fisher accepted the handoff and charged through the middle of the offensive line. He found separation from the Chambers’ defense even before he gained first-down yardage. As he crossed the goal line, it looked like he kicked it up a gear to assure no one would take back his touchdown.
“It was a fake jet and a handoff to me,” said Fisher. “When I got the ball, I had slipped … I saw (offensive lineman Cade Goldman) running, and I ran behind him. I went past him, and it was open field. I didn’t get touched, though.
“I’m thinking (at that point) that we can win this game, for sure. We had it in the bag at that point, that’s what I thought. But things happen. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted.”
The teams would alternate touchdowns over the next 11 minutes. Chambers’ first scoring drive was highlighted by runs of 35 and 28 yards. Conversely, its second scoring possession, which spanned 60 yards, was covered entirely in the air.
That the touchdown came with only 16 seconds left in the first half made it particularly deflating for a Hickory Ridge defense that had held the Cougars to 43 yards on its first 10 passing attempts.
“We were feeling great going in to halftime,” said junior linebacker Kyle Perry, who had seven tackles. “Obviously we didn’t want to give up that score. But it is what it is going to halftime. We wanted to fix it up and come back out and do our job.”
On the second half’s first possession, Hickory Ridge stopped Chambers on a three-and-out. But Micah Littlejohn muffed the Cougars’ punt, and the visitors recovered at the Bulls’ 42. On the next play, Chambers unveiled a previously unseen “Wildcat” offense, and receiver Kevin Concepcion took a direct snap and scampered up the left sideline for a touchdown.
The Cougars scored two more third-quarter touchdowns on Wildcat runs. The second one followed the block of a Hickory Ridge punt that set up Chambers at the Bulls’ 9-yard line. Later, Concepcion capped the Cougars’ scoring by returning a punt 80 yards for a touchdown with 7:52 left in the game.
The Bulls’ offense could not get untracked in the second half. It gained 205 yards for the game, but 65 yards were covered over four straight runs by Aaron Carey in the fourth quarter against the Cougars’ reserves and resulted in Hickory Ridge’s final innocuous touchdown. Bentley was held to 87 yards passing on eight completions over 32 attempts.
Wilson hopes that this season is a stepping stone for better things to come. The Bulls dominated the Greater Metro 4 Conference this year, and the team will continue to have even higher aspirations.
“We’ll be pretty good (next season),” said Wilson. “We’ll be very good on defense. All those kids pretty much return. We’ll miss some kids on the D-line so some kids have to step up.