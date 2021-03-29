FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Second half was 'Miller Time' for Mount Pleasant

In the Tigers’ first two possessions of the third quarter, they ran five plays: five Miller rushes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

In just 6 minutes, 28 seconds, Miller gained more than twice as many yards as his previous six quarters combined.

This third quarter explosion would lead Miller to his highest yardage total of the season. He finished with 214 yards on 17 carries – an average of 12.6 yards per carry – and three touchdowns as the Tigers cruised to a 39-12 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

The story of Miller’s second half turnaround is a great one, but there is also a significant story behind the story: the offensive line.

Starting guard Jacob Suggs missed the game with an injury. Despite being a man down, the offensive line created massive holes for their Miller to rush through.

“I’m so proud of them,” Miller said of his linemen. “I couldn’t do it without them. All of my long runs, any yards that I get, I could not get without them.”

According to Johns, Suggs’ injury caused a bit of shuffling in the offensive line.

Sophomore Ashton George was called up from JV to start at center, while senior Davis Lambert moved from center to Suggs’ spot at guard.