FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Second half was 'Miller Time' for Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT – Patience is a virtue.
And, boy, does Dalton Miller have some.
After a frustrating outing last week, in which he was held to 33 yards rushing by Anson, the Mount Pleasant senior football player kept his head up and shifted his focus to playing Marshville Forest Hills on Friday.
“He was a little frustrated last week,” Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns said of Miller. “The bottom line is he was really focused this week. He really wanted to prove himself – and he did.”
But even as the first half unfolded, Miller needed to sustain his patience.
At halftime, it looked as if Miller was in for another slow night on the ground, as he carried the ball just five times for 25 yards.
His team was up 15-6, but he felt like a series of unfortunate plays at the end of the second quarter made that lead less than it could have been.
“It aggravated the team – especially me – that we should have been up by more,” Miller recalled. “That’s when we decided to dig deep.”
Johns decided to shift to a run-first strategy for his offense to start the second half. This meant more opportunities for Miller, who is also one of Mount Pleasant’s top wrestlers, to prove himself.
In the Tigers’ first two possessions of the third quarter, they ran five plays: five Miller rushes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
In just 6 minutes, 28 seconds, Miller gained more than twice as many yards as his previous six quarters combined.
This third quarter explosion would lead Miller to his highest yardage total of the season. He finished with 214 yards on 17 carries – an average of 12.6 yards per carry – and three touchdowns as the Tigers cruised to a 39-12 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
The story of Miller’s second half turnaround is a great one, but there is also a significant story behind the story: the offensive line.
Starting guard Jacob Suggs missed the game with an injury. Despite being a man down, the offensive line created massive holes for their Miller to rush through.
“I’m so proud of them,” Miller said of his linemen. “I couldn’t do it without them. All of my long runs, any yards that I get, I could not get without them.”
According to Johns, Suggs’ injury caused a bit of shuffling in the offensive line.
Sophomore Ashton George was called up from JV to start at center, while senior Davis Lambert moved from center to Suggs’ spot at guard.
“My hat is off to our offensive line,” Johns added. “They really did a great job. We had a great week of practice, so I’m not surprised that they played well.”
Miller will hope he can continue to be blessed by trustworthy offensive line play, both for the rest of this season and in the future.
Once his time as a Tiger is done, Miller’s football days will not be over yet; he has already signed to play for Greensboro College, an NCAA Division III program in the USA South Conference.
As Miller felt deep frustration with the results on the field, both in the previous game against Anson and the first half against Forest Hills, he chose to not let his emotions negatively affect himself or the team.
Patience, it seems, is paying off for Miller.