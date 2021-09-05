FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Tiger makes transition to running back look smooth, even as a natural linebacker

MOUNT PLEASANT — Brennen Jones is getting looked at by multiple colleges to play linebacker, but it was his work at running back Friday night that really stood out in Mount Pleasant’s 10-0 win over the Walkertown Wolfpack.
Jones, a senior, rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries and scored the game’s lone touchdown in the first quarter from 5 yards out. It was Jones’ first offensive touchdown at the varsity level since his sophomore year and probably a score he wasn’t expecting to get to begin this season.
Due to injuries and COVID-19 quarantines, the Tigers have had to adjust some things on offense and move some players around. One of the biggest moves was making Jones the primary ball carrier Friday night. Only two weeks removed from being quarantined due to a COVID case himself, Jones wasn’t sure what to expect.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to go (at running back),” Jones said, “because I’m a linebacker first, then first week I was out because I had to be quarantined, so coming back I wasn’t sure how it was going to be, especially facing a team we figured out we were playing the day before the game.
“I just knew that I had built up some weight and some speed, and I was hoping that would work to my advantage, and I’m happy with how it turned out and I’m glad to keep playing running back.”
Jones not only led the Tigers in rushing yards Friday, he also had the biggest run on the night, a 33-yard scamper in the second half on a key third down from inside Mount Pleasant’s own 20. That run got the team some breathing room and also flipped the field position after Walkertown started the second half on the other side of the 50.
Over the course of the entire night, it seemed Jones was tallying big run after big run, whether it came on a first-half touchdown, a second-half splash play or just a clock-extending big play to help ice the clock and end the game.
All of that was in addition to tallying six tackles on defense despite the heavy workload put on him on the offensive end. Jones did it all for the Tigers on Friday night.
“He made that beautiful tackle here on the sideline, ran the ball, made some great runs for us,” Mount Pleasant head coach Mike Johns said. “He’s a great leader, too.”
The Tigers finished the night with 178 rushing yards, with much of that credit going to Jones’ running, but the offensive line did a very good job of opening up holes up the middle throughout the game despite missing all-conference lineman Jacob Suggs.
Coming into the week, the Tigers knew they had to run the ball better. Johns said that exact thing leading up to the game. Jones was happy to see his teammates step up the way they did and give him and his fellow running backs some big holes to run through.