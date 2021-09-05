FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Tiger makes transition to running back look smooth, even as a natural linebacker

Jones not only led the Tigers in rushing yards Friday, he also had the biggest run on the night, a 33-yard scamper in the second half on a key third down from inside Mount Pleasant’s own 20. That run got the team some breathing room and also flipped the field position after Walkertown started the second half on the other side of the 50.

Over the course of the entire night, it seemed Jones was tallying big run after big run, whether it came on a first-half touchdown, a second-half splash play or just a clock-extending big play to help ice the clock and end the game.

All of that was in addition to tallying six tackles on defense despite the heavy workload put on him on the offensive end. Jones did it all for the Tigers on Friday night.

“He made that beautiful tackle here on the sideline, ran the ball, made some great runs for us,” Mount Pleasant head coach Mike Johns said. “He’s a great leader, too.”

The Tigers finished the night with 178 rushing yards, with much of that credit going to Jones’ running, but the offensive line did a very good job of opening up holes up the middle throughout the game despite missing all-conference lineman Jacob Suggs.