FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Tigers leaving Moose tracks throughout YVC

MOUNT PLEASANT – As Mount Pleasant has begun its Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference slate, the Tigers’ defense has been nothing short of suffocating.
In each of their first two YVC games, which have come against Monroe Union Academy and South Stanly, the Tigers have given up the same number of points: zero.
As Mount Pleasant has outscored its conference opponents 100-0, its defense has been the anchor to the fast start.
This is coming from two consecutive losses prior to conference play, including a 43-18 loss to Lake Norman on Sept. 17. The Tiger defense was dominated by a strong 4A opponent.
“We learned a lot from (the Lake Norman game),” Mount Pleasant head coach Mike Johns said. “They played with a very high speed, and we had not seen speed like that before. That is going to help us going into these final conference games.”
The Wildcats advanced speed led to big plays early against Mount Pleasant. The Tigers finished the first quarter down 21-0, and they could not recover.
After that game, it became clear the Tigers needed to be able to find their own speed on defense to generate their own momentum-building plays.
To find those electric plays, the Tiger defense has looked to junior safety Keegan Moose.
In the Tigers’44-0 victory over South Stanly on Friday night, Moose was all over the field for the Tigers. He came up with tackles in open space, intercepted a pass and even returned a punt for a touchdown.
This was his second game in a row with both an interception and a punt return touchdown.
“I just want to be an athlete on this team and make plays,” Moose said after Friday’s game. “That is all we have to do. We made big plays tonight, and we shut them out.”
Moose’s interception came at a key point in the first half as the Rowdy Rebel Bulls were attempting to mount a comeback.
South Stanly quarterback Trevor Tucker took a deep shot, and Moose came up with the jump ball right around midfield.
His punt return touchdown came at the end of the third quarter and would ultimately be the final score of the game. Though the game was easily in hand for the Tigers, this play boosted the team’s energy en route to maintaining the shutout.
“I like being able to get my team off the field,” Moose added. “Getting a pick gets our offense hyped on the side and ready to go.”
Moose enjoys making plays on defense, but he also prides himself on his ability to change the game on special teams.
“If we get scored on or get a stop and they kick it to us, I can run it back,” Moose said. “I love giving those plays to our team. Everyone gets confident, we are on a roll, and we can cruise through the game. I really enjoyed helping my team like that today.”
Johns was also pleased with Moose and the game-changing plays he provided for the defense Friday.
“(Moose) has played exceptionally well,” Johns said. “He had a great game again. I loved watching the punt return; I cannot wait to watch that on film. He has been so good.”
Moose’s speed and energy provided other Tiger defenders with momentum to make plays as well. Moose has been able to serve as part of a greater whole.
Johns also praised Bo Barbee, Dylan Coln, Bobby Fink, Collin Cook, TJ Blackwelder and Alex Christenbury for their play Friday.
The Tigers are seeing stellar play from many of their defenders. This is just how Moose wants it to be.
“Our whole team is doing well with communicating,” Moose said. “We have been crisp through practice nonstop. We are doing everything we can, focused no matter what. We just come out here and do what we are going to do.”
The Tigers will now head into their bye week before they return to action on Oct. 15. They will continue their YVC slate when they travel to take on Albemarle.