FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Tigers leaving Moose tracks throughout YVC

“If we get scored on or get a stop and they kick it to us, I can run it back,” Moose said. “I love giving those plays to our team. Everyone gets confident, we are on a roll, and we can cruise through the game. I really enjoyed helping my team like that today.”

Johns was also pleased with Moose and the game-changing plays he provided for the defense Friday.

“(Moose) has played exceptionally well,” Johns said. “He had a great game again. I loved watching the punt return; I cannot wait to watch that on film. He has been so good.”

Moose’s speed and energy provided other Tiger defenders with momentum to make plays as well. Moose has been able to serve as part of a greater whole.

Johns also praised Bo Barbee, Dylan Coln, Bobby Fink, Collin Cook, TJ Blackwelder and Alex Christenbury for their play Friday.

The Tigers are seeing stellar play from many of their defenders. This is just how Moose wants it to be.

“Our whole team is doing well with communicating,” Moose said. “We have been crisp through practice nonstop. We are doing everything we can, focused no matter what. We just come out here and do what we are going to do.”

The Tigers will now head into their bye week before they return to action on Oct. 15. They will continue their YVC slate when they travel to take on Albemarle.