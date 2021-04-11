FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Tough defense perfectly complements A.L. Brown’s quick-strike offense in Bell Game victory

CONCORD – If there was one thing A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome and Concord coach Marty Paxton could agree on entering Friday’s Battle for the Bell game, it was how each team would likely score its points.
With its excellent athletes, the Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Wonders had built a reputation for scoring quickly and by the big play. As a more methodical, run-oriented offense, Concord has favored ball-control this season and limiting the opponent’s opportunities.
Because the offensive strategies were laid out on the table, it would have to be the response of the teams’ respective defenses to determine the outcome of the vaunted rivalry and the regular season’s final game
A.L. Brown’s 28-0 shutout win revealed a clear winner, but the Wonders’ defensive effort was not one of dominance.
Though A.L. Brown (6-1 overall, 6-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) achieved its ultimate goal of victory and stopping Concord (2-5, 1-5) from scoring, some of the Spiders’ offensive stats, such as first downs and especially time of possession, proved their strategy was promising.
“That’s a good game plan,” said Newsome of Concord’s ball-control tactics. “We’ve had that happen to us several times. We do have the tendency to score fast, then teams that run the ball try to play keep-away. (Concord) was effective.”
The way Concord’s offense moved on the game-opening possession was comparable to how standing in a line during a pandemic operates: stopping and starting to cover short distances with long pauses.
The Spiders’ wishbone formation and their mastery of the game clock invited such behavior. Additionally, the on-field play clock display malfunctioned so that no one could keep up with it with the naked eye – making it feel like time was being kept with an hour glass.
Concord embarked on a 13-play drive that ultimately covered just 31 yards but lasted 9 minutes, 34 seconds. Consecutive false-start penalties by the Spiders halted some advancement, and the drive ended with two straight tackles-for-loss by A.L. Brown senior linebacker Tyriek Harris.
“We knew all week it was probably going to be all long possessions (by Concord) because they’re just a 3-(yards)-and-go team,” said fellow linebacker Toren Wright, a junior who finished with 10 tackles. “They just want to extend their possessions and draw the game out. They were trying to get the game over quick.”
A.L. Brown’s offense covered 58 yards on four plays and in 1:10, ending with Jamison Flowe’s 2-yard touchdown run.
So back on the field went the Wonders’ defense.
Concord’s next possession lasted 10 plays and covered almost six minutes and 47 yards, 40 of which came on a Zack Jenkins-to-Kevin Rogers pass. The drive ended at the A.L. Brown 32-yard line with another tackle-for-loss by Harris.
“It could be very tiring,” said junior defensive end Jaleel Pemberton, who had five tackles, including one for a key 3-yard loss in the third quarter. “But you know you have to just push through it sometimes. No excuses.”
A.L. Brown and Flowe needed only two plays to answer quickly and boldly. He covered 13 yards on his first carry and 55 on the next one for another touchdown.
After another Concord possession, which chewed off almost another four minutes, senior Isaiah Black’s 38-yard catch-and-run touchdown gave the Wonders a 21-0 lead with 1:29 left in the first half. The two-way-playing Black intercepted a pass at the A.L. Brown 23-yard line to stop the Spiders’ last scoring chance of the half.
Over the first two quarters, Concord had more first downs (eight) than A.L. Brown (seven) and possessed the ball for 20:32 of the 24 minutes. But the Wonders never let the Spiders advance beyond the A.L. Brown 31-yard line.
Play was a little more balanced in the second half. A.L. Brown added just one more score and was letting reserves play before the start of the fourth quarter.
The Wonders defense surrendered just three harmless first downs, and Concord wasn’t able to sustain any long drives like it had in the first half.
A.L. Brown won the Bell Game for the sixth straight season. Including playoffs, the Wonders now lead the all-time series with Concord 46-44-4.
The state playoffs begin next Friday, and A.L. Brown has earned the top seed from the SPC. The Wonders are seeded fourth in the West Region and will play host to fifth-seeded Asheville T.C. Roberson.
“I think we’re a (state) championship-caliber team,” said Black. “We just have to keep working every week, every day, every day, every day.”