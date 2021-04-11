FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Tough defense perfectly complements A.L. Brown’s quick-strike offense in Bell Game victory

“It could be very tiring,” said junior defensive end Jaleel Pemberton, who had five tackles, including one for a key 3-yard loss in the third quarter. “But you know you have to just push through it sometimes. No excuses.”

A.L. Brown and Flowe needed only two plays to answer quickly and boldly. He covered 13 yards on his first carry and 55 on the next one for another touchdown.

After another Concord possession, which chewed off almost another four minutes, senior Isaiah Black’s 38-yard catch-and-run touchdown gave the Wonders a 21-0 lead with 1:29 left in the first half. The two-way-playing Black intercepted a pass at the A.L. Brown 23-yard line to stop the Spiders’ last scoring chance of the half.

Over the first two quarters, Concord had more first downs (eight) than A.L. Brown (seven) and possessed the ball for 20:32 of the 24 minutes. But the Wonders never let the Spiders advance beyond the A.L. Brown 31-yard line.

Play was a little more balanced in the second half. A.L. Brown added just one more score and was letting reserves play before the start of the fourth quarter.

The Wonders defense surrendered just three harmless first downs, and Concord wasn’t able to sustain any long drives like it had in the first half.