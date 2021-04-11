FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Upstart Chargers look toward ‘awesome’ future

CONCORD – Shawn Baker had only been Cox Mill’s football coach for 45 days before this season kicked off. With no sure starting quarterback and a young offensive backfield, there were no guarantees that things were going to start smoothly.
They did not.
Cox Mill opened the season at 0-4, getting shut out in its first two games. The next two were definitely more competitive, as Cox Mill took Cream of Cabarrus No.1 A.L. Brown to overtime and played a tough game against No.3 Jay M. Robinson. Yet the Chargers were still winless.
Then, last week, they broke through, beating ranked teams in consecutive games – then-No. 5 Central Cabarrus, followed by then-No. 6 Concord.
On Friday night, they made it three wins in a row, reaching their highest point total of the season (by more than three touchdowns) in a 44-14 blowout of Northwest Cabarrus to win the Coddle Creek Cup for the second consecutive season.
“We coached them hard,” Baker recalled. “We didn’t coach them like we were 0-4; we coached them like we were 4-0, and they stuck with it.”
In their season finale, Friday was the Chargers’ best overall performance of the season.
Running backs Tyrell Coard and Jeremiah Jones ripped off huge runs for touchdowns, with offensive lineman Jacob Hagy helping the Chargers gash the Trojans for 181 rushing yards. The Cox Mill defense forced numerous turnovers, as senior linebackers Sekou Roland and Ty Roberson flew around the field to make tackles, and Tyshon Bullock harassed the Trojans’ backfield.
Their 0-4 start was now a relic of the distant past in the minds of Chargers players as they jubilantly passed around the Coddle Creek Cup, the pinnacle of their three-game win streak.
“This is something we had to (win), for our team,” Cox Mill senior safety Jordan Peterson, who had two interceptions, said with a wide grin right after posing for a picture with the gleaming, gold Cup.
The importance of that winning streak was not lost on freshman quarterback Khalel Wright.
“It gives you more confidence,” said Wright. “I feel really good that we won these last three games, with more and more chemistry for next season. Coach Baker is a really great coach”
Wright is among a number of a young core of offensive players for the Chargers, including sophomore Coard and freshman Jones - who combined for five touchdowns Friday against Northwest - and dynamic sophomore wideout Kendall Harris.
Exacerbating Cox Mill’s youth factor this year was the fact that Wright was thrust into the spotlight as starting quarterback when senior Varney Farnbullah, who has committed to The Citadel, opted out of the season. Wright certainly has developed his play over the course of the season, throwing for 147 yards and a touchdown against the Trojans in the finale.
Despite the short period of time the team had to come together, along with the sluggish start, the Chargers have jelled to finish with one of the longest winning streaks in the county this season; only Mount Pleasant (seven), Jay M. Robinson (five), A.L. Brown (four) and Hickory Ridge (four) won more consecutive games, and at least four of those squads made the state playoffs.
“We knew we were young, we knew we were going to struggle a little bit offensively,” said Baker. “We’re going to keep coaching (Wright), and this team will rally behind him. And Jeremiah Jones -- oh my, gosh! – he’s a freshman, and Tyrell Coard, and so we’re going to be right back in it."
Cox Mill came back from the brink of a winless season to post a 3-4 overall record and a 3-3 South Piedmont 3A conference mark. Cox Mill intends to capitalize on that inspiring comeback and carry the momentum into next season, where the Chargers will be in a new Class 4A conference.
Baker is eager to accept that challenge.
“The future is bright, man,” said Baker, “and we believe that it’s going to be awesome.”