FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Upstart Chargers look toward ‘awesome’ future

Their 0-4 start was now a relic of the distant past in the minds of Chargers players as they jubilantly passed around the Coddle Creek Cup, the pinnacle of their three-game win streak.

“This is something we had to (win), for our team,” Cox Mill senior safety Jordan Peterson, who had two interceptions, said with a wide grin right after posing for a picture with the gleaming, gold Cup.

The importance of that winning streak was not lost on freshman quarterback Khalel Wright.

“It gives you more confidence,” said Wright. “I feel really good that we won these last three games, with more and more chemistry for next season. Coach Baker is a really great coach”

Wright is among a number of a young core of offensive players for the Chargers, including sophomore Coard and freshman Jones - who combined for five touchdowns Friday against Northwest - and dynamic sophomore wideout Kendall Harris.

Exacerbating Cox Mill’s youth factor this year was the fact that Wright was thrust into the spotlight as starting quarterback when senior Varney Farnbullah, who has committed to The Citadel, opted out of the season. Wright certainly has developed his play over the course of the season, throwing for 147 yards and a touchdown against the Trojans in the finale.