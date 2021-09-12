FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Warriors quarterback makes it look easy being Green

CONCORD – “It is really scary how good that kid is going to be.”
These were the words spoken by Cabarrus Warriors head coach Jamie Bolton when asked about his quarterback, Tyler Green, after the team’s 49-21 victory over Concord on Friday evening at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert Bailey Stadium.
In that game, Green – who is only a sophomore – completed 15 of his 23 passes for 298 yards and a whopping five touchdowns.
“What an unbelievable quarterback,” Bolton added. “He was able to manage the offense tonight. He knows things on the field. He can intuit the defense and figure out their coverages.”
Green’s performance was one in which he picked the Spiders’ defense apart, getting the ball to a variety of Warrior playmakers. He spread his passes out among six different receivers.
“Our receivers were getting after it, getting open all night,” Green said. “They got open, and I found them.”
Bolton’s offensive scheme is one that he says is inspired by that of former Auburn and current Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn. This offense involves spreading the defense out with three to five wide receivers while also making a point not to deviate too far from a running game.
The Warriors seek to find each week a balance between their run game and their passing attack, all of which comes with Green at the center.
“It is hard to defend,” Green said of his team’s offense. “You have to protect against the run and the pass, so we are just picking on the defender; he just can’t be right. It plays to my abilities really well.”
With all the weapons on the field, responsibility is given solely to the quarterback to distribute the football where it needs to go.
As for the Warriors, they put that responsibility on Green. And Bolton has the utmost confidence in him.
“I have not coached a kid like Tyler Green in my career,” Bolton said, marveling at his quarterback’s poise despite his youth. “The thing that makes Tyler special is he can move and manipulate the pocket enough to buy time and hit guys downfield.”
Green has been the Warriors’ QB1 since his very first game as a freshman last season. He has continued to grow into a larger leadership role.
As the quarterback, Green also essentially serves as another coach on the field. According to Bolton, Green is even involved in coaches' preparation meetings every week.
“He comes to my office at least three or four times a week during office hours,” Bolton said. “He uses his extra time to come in and watch film with me.”
The Warriors coaching staff meets every Sunday to breakdown Friday’s performance and begin strategizing for the next game, and Green plays an active role in those meetings.
“It is huge to know what we are going to do this week before we even start practicing on Monday,” Green said. “Being in on those meetings, I can go ahead and relay it to the guys in school or before practice. Then, we can go out to practice ready to go and with an idea of what we want to do.”
Green, who is also a baseball star and state champion basketball player at Cannon School, is set up for what Bolton believes can be an illustrious career for the Warriors.
“The kid is a heck of a baseball player, but his future might be in football after watching tonight’s game against a 3A school that has some studs on defense,” Bolton added.
This win over the Spiders meant a great deal to the Warriors, as they rarely get the opportunity to play against public schools.
The win was so monumental that Bolton was given a Gatorade shower by his team as time expired. Bolton believes this would not have been possible without his quarterback.
“When the stage was biggest, Tyler Green played his best game,” Bolton said.
Green and the Warriors will look to capitalize on the momentum of this performance next Friday when they travel to Matthews Covenant Day.