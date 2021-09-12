FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Warriors quarterback makes it look easy being Green

“It is hard to defend,” Green said of his team’s offense. “You have to protect against the run and the pass, so we are just picking on the defender; he just can’t be right. It plays to my abilities really well.”

With all the weapons on the field, responsibility is given solely to the quarterback to distribute the football where it needs to go.

As for the Warriors, they put that responsibility on Green. And Bolton has the utmost confidence in him.

“I have not coached a kid like Tyler Green in my career,” Bolton said, marveling at his quarterback’s poise despite his youth. “The thing that makes Tyler special is he can move and manipulate the pocket enough to buy time and hit guys downfield.”

Green has been the Warriors’ QB1 since his very first game as a freshman last season. He has continued to grow into a larger leadership role.

As the quarterback, Green also essentially serves as another coach on the field. According to Bolton, Green is even involved in coaches' preparation meetings every week.

“He comes to my office at least three or four times a week during office hours,” Bolton said. “He uses his extra time to come in and watch film with me.”