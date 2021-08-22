FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Wolverines were on cruise control in win over Trojans

“(The game plan was) running the ball and opening it up for the pass. These guys did very well.”

West Cabarrus gained 214 yards on the ground on 44 plays, which averages out to almost 5 yards per carry. On their first possession, which resulted in a 1-yard scoring plunge by Jacob Morales, the Wolverines covered 60 yards without attempting a single pass.

Morales, a senior and converted outside linebacker anxious to get his shot on offense, carried four times on the drive for 33 yards. Last year’s leading rusher, Ross Vazquez covered 24 yards on four runs.

West Cabarrus gained yardage on every one of its plays, and four of them went for 8 yards or more. The game wasn’t even four minutes old, and the visitors were up 7-0.

When the Wolverines got the ball back a couple minutes later, they started at the Northwest Cabarrus 39-yard line – the result of a 17-yard end-over-end Trojans’ punt. On a third down passing play, required after a couple of runs netted zero yards, the celebrity-level protection provided to quarterback Atreyu Cooper by the offensive line allowed him plenty of time to spot Morales in the flat.