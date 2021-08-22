FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Wolverines were on cruise control in win over Trojans

CONCORD - The West Cabarrus football team experienced several monumental moments in its 27-0 season-opening victory at Northwest Cabarrus Friday night.
It was the first victory as a head coach for new Wolverines front man C.J. McEachin. It marked the first time in West Cabarrus’ one-plus year of existence that it has a winning record at any point of a season. And a freshman offensive lineman started his first varsity football game before he ever sat in one of the school’s classrooms.
But something happened Friday that may help shape the Wolverines’ team identity and the course their season may take more than anything else.
They learned how to drive.
Bookend, outcome-defining drives to start and end the game – one that led to a score and another longer one that didn’t – are what determined West Cabarrus’ dominant triumph and may have provided insight into what opponents should expect out of the fledgling program this season.
“It was (about being) simple and what the kids could execute,” said McEachin. “I’m always big on, ‘You gotta get good at something.’ Tonight we ran the ball really well.
“(The game plan was) running the ball and opening it up for the pass. These guys did very well.”
West Cabarrus gained 214 yards on the ground on 44 plays, which averages out to almost 5 yards per carry. On their first possession, which resulted in a 1-yard scoring plunge by Jacob Morales, the Wolverines covered 60 yards without attempting a single pass.
Morales, a senior and converted outside linebacker anxious to get his shot on offense, carried four times on the drive for 33 yards. Last year’s leading rusher, Ross Vazquez covered 24 yards on four runs.
West Cabarrus gained yardage on every one of its plays, and four of them went for 8 yards or more. The game wasn’t even four minutes old, and the visitors were up 7-0.
When the Wolverines got the ball back a couple minutes later, they started at the Northwest Cabarrus 39-yard line – the result of a 17-yard end-over-end Trojans’ punt. On a third down passing play, required after a couple of runs netted zero yards, the celebrity-level protection provided to quarterback Atreyu Cooper by the offensive line allowed him plenty of time to spot Morales in the flat.
The sophomore zipped a throw that Morales caught at the 30, and the running back turned up field near the right sideline with plenty of open space ahead. Morales sidestepped a Northwest Cabarrus defender inside the 10 and withstood a push from another Trojans player as he crossed the goal line for his second touchdown on as many possessions.
Seniors Keenan Pierce (right tackle), Jacob Brown (center), and Tyler Walsh (left tackle), anchor the O-line but they are complemented by sophomore right guard Isaiah King and freshman left guard Chaz Knox – someone new enough to the team that his name doesn’t yet appear on its roster.
“Our double teams on the inside killed them,” said Walsh, who doubles as the team’s punter. “And then some outside zone, that’s where it was at. We’d reach-block them, and they couldn’t do anything about it.”
Morales rushed for a career-high 113 yards on 16 carries and added his 39-yard touchdown reception. It was a nice season debut for someone who played at West Cabarrus last year but who had spent time with junior varsity programs at Jay M. Robinson (freshman year) and Northwest Cabarrus (sophomore).
“I’m extremely confident now,” said Morales. “I put in the work in the off-season, much harder than I have in the past few years. And it’s showing right now.”
West Cabarrus added to its double-digit halftime lead by tacking on touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half. Christian Hopper scored on a 16-yard jet sweep, and Vazquez squeezed through a hole for a 6-yard score.
The Wolverines got the ball back with 1:05 left in the third quarter at their own 7-yard line, the worst field position they had the entire game. But when things are going well, even the unthinkable can happen.
Reserve running back Amonti Wright lost 5 yards over runs on first and second downs, and an incomplete pass followed. On fourth down, Walsh lined up deep in his end zone to punt.
He received a heavy rush from his right, and realized he didn’t have time to get the kick off. Walsh tucked the ball in his gut and barreled forward, running out of options as he tried desperately to prevent a safety.
Tipping to the turf, Walsh shuffled a two-handed underhand pass to nearby senior receiver Arthur Nealy, who promptly ran up the left side for an 18-yard gain and a first down.
The unusual turn of fortune was the fourth play on a drive that would total 21 plays and reach the Northwest Cabarrus 15-yard line. It ended with a missed field goal attempt but had been prolonged by three third-down conversions and an additional fourth-down conversion.
The possession ate up all but the final 45 seconds of the game, not nearly enough remaining time for Northwest Cabarrus to overcome a 27-point deficit.
“Every coach in the country will try to do that,” said McEachin. “First off, you try to run the clock down a little bit and not give up a big explosive play on the back end. And just practicing good sportsmanship and ending the game the way it should end and not necessarily trying to light up the scoreboard.”
Maybe that’s the most important lesson to be learned from such a lopsided season-opening victory. There’s nothing wrong with celebrating. But drive responsibly.