FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Wonders walk the (offensive) line to win

KANNAPOLIS – Friday night was a dominating performance for the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked A.L. Brown football team, and one of the keys to the Wonders’ 47-0 home victory over No. 6 West Cabarrus was the offensive line.
The Wonders’ linemen – the youngest part of the team –cleared the way for five rushing touchdowns and gave quarterback Cameron Kromah the protection to throw two first-half scores.
Most of the rushing touchdowns came in short-yardage situations, with the longest score on the ground being an 8-yarder from running back Jamison Flowe.
A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome said the group made great strides Friday night.
“We’ve not been playing particularly well on the offensive line as of late,” Newsome said.
The right side of the line, in particular, seemed to be especially strong while blocking for the left-handed Kromah. Under the tutelage of offensive line coach Charlie Gray, the unit has gotten stronger as the season has progressed, Newsome noted.
“Our O-line coach has done an excellent job on working with the guys every day and getting them better every day,” Newsome said. “It takes the longest for those guys to jell together, and they really came together and did that well tonight.”
One of the best blocks of the game came on a broken play, where Kromah was able to buy a few extra seconds of time, with senior Luke Stone pulling from his natural spot at right guard and making a last-second to prevent a West Cabarrus defensive end from tackling Kromah.
“A big part of being an offensive lineman is doing your job,” Stone said. “If everyone makes their blocking assignment, a touchdown will follow.”
Stone went on to credit Gray, fellow A.L. Brown offensive line coach Kaleb Spry, and former strength and conditioning coach Todd Hagler (now in South Carolina) for helping the group grow.
Because of the Wonders offensive line consistency on the more-difficult-to-block passing plays, Kromah was able to take extra time on several occasions to find his receiving targets. Kromah completed three passes for more than 40 yards and finished with 230 yards on the game.
“(Kromah) made some good decisions tonight and made some big throws on some big third-down plays that kept drives going,” Newsome said.
Limiting the defense’s penetration has been a focal point for the A.L. Brown coaching staff this season, as the past few games have been very close, including two contests that went into overtime.
As the young offensive line matures, Newsome believes it will only grow stronger as the season progresses.