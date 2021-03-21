FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Wonders walk the (offensive) line to win

KANNAPOLIS – Friday night was a dominating performance for the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked A.L. Brown football team, and one of the keys to the Wonders’ 47-0 home victory over No. 6 West Cabarrus was the offensive line.

The Wonders’ linemen – the youngest part of the team –cleared the way for five rushing touchdowns and gave quarterback Cameron Kromah the protection to throw two first-half scores.

Most of the rushing touchdowns came in short-yardage situations, with the longest score on the ground being an 8-yarder from running back Jamison Flowe.

A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome said the group made great strides Friday night.

“We’ve not been playing particularly well on the offensive line as of late,” Newsome said.

The right side of the line, in particular, seemed to be especially strong while blocking for the left-handed Kromah. Under the tutelage of offensive line coach Charlie Gray, the unit has gotten stronger as the season has progressed, Newsome noted.

“Our O-line coach has done an excellent job on working with the guys every day and getting them better every day,” Newsome said. “It takes the longest for those guys to jell together, and they really came together and did that well tonight.”