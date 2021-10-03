FRIDAY-NIGHT WAY: Chargers manage to find way to end dangerous three-game losing skid

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pass play gained only 7 yards and was 2 yards short of the first down. It was the first of three times in the game that Cox Mill passed on a field goal attempt inside the 25-yard line only to be unsuccessful on converting a fourth-down play.

Another recurring theme first appeared midway through the first quarter on Cox Mill’s first punt. The snap sailed over the head of punter Devin Walter, who tracked it down 15 yards away and still got off a good kick.

The Chargers’ return team muffed a punt later in the period, only to recover it as well. But the third time Cox Mill dropped the ball – on a handoff being exchanged between quarterback Bennett Trimble and Coard – A.L. Brown recovered. The turnover led to the Wonders’ only points, a 25-yard field goal by Ty Woods with 35 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Even though most of them were recovered by the fumbling team, Cox Mill and A.L. Brown put the ball on the turf a combined 10 times. Those weren’t their only mistakes. The teams also teamed for 146 penalty yards spread out over 19 infractions.