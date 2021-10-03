FRIDAY-NIGHT WAY: Chargers manage to find way to end dangerous three-game losing skid

CONCORD – Outside of the ingrained confidence and positivity that a high school football team always has, the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Cox Mill Chargers could not avoid nor dismiss the looming wear and tear of an existing three-game losing streak.
Recent inconsistent play, especially on offense, and losing their placekicker to injury in last week’s game added to the Greater Metro 4 cellar dwellers’ concerns. The only guaranteed foreseeable relief from defeat was an impending bye the following week.
But providing the company on Friday that misery often loves was Cox Mill’s last-place cohabitants (along with South Iredell): second-ranked A.L. Brown. Already two-thirds into its own three-game losing streak, the Wonders were also desperately trying to escape the same musty-smelling cellar in which the Cabarrus County rivals dwelled.
An abundance of fumbles and penalties by both teams drew out the game’s conclusion, but Cox Mill gathered enough resolve from its defense and bursts of rushing yardage to pass the baton of its three-game skid to A.L. Brown, winning 16-3 at Cox Mill Stadium.
“Our guys came out and played hard, I commend them,” said winning coach Shawn Baker whose team improved to 4-3 overall, 1-2 in the conference. “Our coaches have been coaching those guys up. Even in the midst of a three-game losing streak they coached their butts off. No one hung their heads because we know we were killing ourselves.
“Going into the bye week on a four-game losing streak and (possibly) 0-3 in the conference would have been too much for the kids to think about. Either they can check out on you or they can come back and play hard. You never know what you’re going to get when they come back that next week.”
Some of the game’s consequential themes appeared in the first five minutes. On the game’s opening possession, A.L. Brown (3-3, 0-3) gained short rushing yardage its first two plays, only to have it nearly erased by a false start penalty.
Forced to pass on third down, quarterback Cam’ron Kennedy was met in the backfield quickly by Cox Mill sophomore defensive end Izaunti Brooks and thrown for a 6-yard loss. On their ensuing punt return, the Chargers were flagged for a blindside block.
On Cox Mill’s second offensive play, running back Tyrell Coard bolted up the middle for 36 yards to the Wonders’ 18-yard line. But as commonly happened throughout the game, the big play didn’t contribute to any points.
With junior kicker Sam Weber nursing an injury, Baker opted for a fourth-down pass play instead of attempting what would have been a 34-yard field-goal attempt. You can’t blame the second-year coach for being hesitant. Junior reserve receiver Harry Ledermann became the team’s backup kicker only two days earlier when he ended practice by casually and voluntarily trying extra point attempts – and making them.
The pass play gained only 7 yards and was 2 yards short of the first down. It was the first of three times in the game that Cox Mill passed on a field goal attempt inside the 25-yard line only to be unsuccessful on converting a fourth-down play.
Another recurring theme first appeared midway through the first quarter on Cox Mill’s first punt. The snap sailed over the head of punter Devin Walter, who tracked it down 15 yards away and still got off a good kick.
The Chargers’ return team muffed a punt later in the period, only to recover it as well. But the third time Cox Mill dropped the ball – on a handoff being exchanged between quarterback Bennett Trimble and Coard – A.L. Brown recovered. The turnover led to the Wonders’ only points, a 25-yard field goal by Ty Woods with 35 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Even though most of them were recovered by the fumbling team, Cox Mill and A.L. Brown put the ball on the turf a combined 10 times. Those weren’t their only mistakes. The teams also teamed for 146 penalty yards spread out over 19 infractions.
At one point, it took the officiating crew an approximate 10 minutes to sort out an A.L. Brown punt play in which Cox Mill was flagged for running into the kicker and also for holding on the return. After the lengthy delay, the Wonders punted again but only after gaining a 5-yard advantage.
With Baker making a conscience decision before the game to commit to the run, Coard ran for two touchdowns – one near the end of each half – to make the difference on the scoreboard, as did Ledermann’s two satisfying successful extra point kicks. Coard rushed for 130 yards and became a ball-control receiver in the second half when Trimble warmed up a bit with his completion percentage.
The Charger’s other two points came in the third quarter when Kennedy had to fall on a loose ball near the back of his end zone to recover a high, errant snap. Brooks was one of the first Cox Mill defenders on the scene.
“I wanted to score (a touchdown), to be honest,” said Brooks. “I had to get back there. The coaches tell us to run to the ball, so I just tried to get there as fast as I could.”
It was a highlight in a valiant defensive effort by the Chargers. Cox Mill mercilessly held A.L. Brown to 65 yards and six first downs. Baker lauded the play of the defensive line, which includes Brooks, seniors Tyshon Bullock and Christopher Abraham (both who’ve committed to N.C. A&T), junior Vincent Stitt, and sophomore Caleb Stewart.
The only times the Wonders crossed midfield was when they recorded their first-quarter field goal and on the game’s last possession shortly after Cox Mill squibbed a kickoff to A.L. Brown with 30 seconds to play.
“It definitely feels good. It feels good for the team,” said Jack Matanovic, a key contributor as a senior defensive back. “We need this little break to regroup as a team and focus on what we plan to do moving forward and to rebuild ourselves from our early struggles.
Rest well, Cox Mill Chargers. You’ve earned it.