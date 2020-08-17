Friend and pastor: Genesis Baptist pastor retires after 45 years

CHINA GROVE – Pastor Eugene W. Edwards from Genesis Baptist Church retired this past Sunday, August 16, after a forty-five-year-long ministry
Edwards has been the pastor over Genesis Baptist Church since September 2001. He started holding services at the Townhouse II Restaurant in Kannapolis first before eventually building a sanctuary. But his ministry started at Lane Street Baptist Church where he served as pastor from 1975 until 1999.
After attending Fruitland Bible College and the Southside Baptist College of Charlotte, he began speaking at different churches and participating in prison ministries before joining Lane Street.
Long-time congregation member and treasurer at Genesis Patti Mills remembers Edwards before his days as a pastor, when he ran Lane Street BBQ.
“As a high school student, before he became my pastor, I would stop at his café to get a BBQ sandwich with a Cheerwine before my part-time work,” Mills said.
Before he moved to Lane Street Baptist, the congregation knew him from the restaurant, Mills said. People often had to stand and wait for a table. It drew quite a crowd, she said. When he began to pursue his career in ministry, he sold the restaurant.
“People knew him. When you went to the café you had to stand and wait on a table. He was drawing a crowd there even then,” she said.
That crowd followed him, Mills said, whether he was at the restaurant, Lane Street Baptist or Genesis. Mills attended Late Street as a teenager and remembered when Edwards took over as pastor. From there, she and her family followed his ministry when he founded Genesis. Edwards was an integral part of significant moments in her life, she said. He officiated her wedding and dedicated her son. But Mills was not the only person to follow Edwards from Lane Street to Genesis. People were drawn to him, she said, by his humor and easy manner.
“He can reach out and introduce people to Christ and not make them feel judged. People will come to him very serious and very troubled, but he just has a way of making them comfortable. He isn’t judgmental,” Mills said.
Susan Whitley, the pianist at Genesis, echoed Mills description of Edwards, saying he treated his congregation as friends.
“Gene is the type of person that draws you to him,” Whitley said. “If it was the president or a person on the street that someone would over look, he would stop and say, ‘Hey, how are you?’”
Whitley joined Genesis in its early years, before its new sanctuary was built. She said once Edwards had taken the church from Townhouse to its first brick and mortar location, there wasn’t enough room to hold everyone. She said people would sit in the halls to listen. It wasn’t long after that the church began planning to build a bigger sanctuary.
Whitley credited the large number of people to a strong bond with his congregation.
“When you join the church he says, ‘I don’t only want to be your pastor. I also want to be your friend,’” Whitley said.
With that friendship comes his constant comedic quips, Mills said. He is known as quite the jokester at the church.
“A lot of time you look at preachers and see them as straight, no comedy,” Mills said. “But not him.”
One of the other things he is known for is singing. He and Whitley are a “dynamic duo”, especially when they sing his favorite song, I Want to Stroll Over Heaven With You.
“When he says, ‘Suzy, give me a G,’ everybody knows what he is going to do. It is his signature song,” Whitley said.
While Edwards is now retiring, he has hardly ever taken time off. Free time will be a new experience for him, Whitley and Mills said.
“We know that it is for the best. We are hoping that he can have some downtime with his family, which is something he may have to get used to because he never has had free time,” Whitley said.
His congregation knows there will be large shoes to fill, they said, but they hope he can spend some
Edwards and his wife, Linda Gail Swaringen, were married October 1, 1961 and later had four daughters: Cynthia Overcash (Peanut), Rhonda Barrett (Jimmy), Dawn Phillips (Rodger), and Connie Cook (Ricky).
Since then, they have recieved eleven grandchildren: Jason Overcash, Tamisha Overcash, David Barrett, Caleb Barrett, Malia Barrett, Tinzee Barrett, Brooklyn Honeycutt, Allysha Brown, Garrick Cook, Cameron Cook, and Dawson Cook. They also have eleven great-grandchildren: Gage Overcash, Karli Overcash, Waylon Benton, Bristol Benton, Asa Barrett, Braylyn Honeycutt, Raylee Stancil, Mila Brown, Chisum Brown, Savannah Cook, and Parker Cook.
While Edward’s retirement is well deserved, Mills said, she will miss seeing him at the church doors.
“It is bitter sweet,” she said. “We are happy that he is ready to rest and enjoy some down time. For us, there will be a void. He was always there picking on us as we entered through the church doors. That place will not be the same.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!