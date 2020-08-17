Front Office staff are new kind of frontline workers at KCS

KANNAPOLIS — Front office staff at Kannapolis City Schools are starting off this new school year differently than they ever have before.
When entering any of the schools in the district no one is getting anywhere in the inner workings of the buildings without going through this staff first.
That is a situation these workers are more than used to as they have always had to buzz anyone in from the outside, but this year they are armed with full body scanners, thermometers and questionnaires which allows them to screen every single individual wanting to enter the school.
While this type of power could easily go to anyone’s head, it hasn’t done so for Helen A. Stroud and Victoria Giraldo at A.L. Brown High School.
Their enjoyment does not come from holding the proverbial keys to enter the kingdom that is full of Wonders, but from simply seeing students again after more than five months of schools being closed as educational institutions in North Carolina due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
KCS elected to come back to school under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan B which allows districts to do partial on-campus learning, and with that, comes plenty of challenges.
Monday was the first day Mrs. Stroud and Ms. Giraldo got to see their students again, and while things were a bit hectic, it was a welcome kind of hectic.
“It’s been really, really busy, but it’s also been sweet,” Mrs. Stroud said. “Seeing the students’ faces, I don’t even think about the busyness because I see the children and I see the parents and everybody’s just bright and chipper and ready to go.”
Mrs. Stroud meets every person who comes in the door to guide them through the entrance process.
A person must first scan their forearm on the body scanner which then gives them a readout of their temperature.
If the person registers a temperature, Mrs. Stroud — or if she is busy, Ms. Giraldo — will then double-check the reading with a handheld thermometer. If a person has a temperature they will then either go back out to their car, their parent’s car, or be placed in an isolated room while waiting for someone to pick them up.
If they don’t have a temperature they will have to answer additional questions before being allowed in. That is already after cleaning their hands with hand sanitizer, of course.
Mrs. Stroud and Ms. Giraldo will ask if a student:
- has any symptoms of COVID-19 including a cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or a new loss of taste or smell
- If they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since schools closed in March
- If they have been within six feet of someone who has had COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes within the last 14 days
If the answers to all of these questions are no and if they don’t have a fever they can then enter the building.
Mrs. Stroud said she had not turned around any students due to any of these situations Monday.
It has been a unique start to the school year to say the least, but again, one that has been very welcome to the front office staff at A.L. Brown, even if it does come with extraordinary caution.
“I’m looking forward to us going full force, but I know this is a time that we have to be very, very careful,” Mrs. Stroud said. “We have to be very, very mindful of even the parents to come through those doors.”
She continued: “But first and foremost we want everybody to be safe. I can honestly say that the A.L. Brown High School staff can say this — and I’ve been here for 29 years — that they have really worked hard.
“They’re talking to the parents, they’re talking to the students, it’s just wonderful. You know when you’re a family and when you can feel it in the atmosphere between the staff, the janitorial staff, everybody.”
Mrs. Stroud and Ms. Giraldo don’t have an easy job. They have to be mindful of screening every single student and parent who comes into the building and make sure they are vigilant to do so.
But they did a very good job of it Monday and will continue to do their best to do so going forward.
“It’s going to be new, it’s going to be different, but we’re Wonders,” Ms. Giraldo said. “We’ll make it work.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!