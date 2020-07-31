Gas leak closed part of NC Hwy 49 briefly

HARRISBURG — A gas leak caused a portion of NC Highway 49 to close town as crews worked on stopping the leak.
Around 11:14 am, construction crews on University City Blvd, north of the county line. cut a gas service line while boring, Harrisburg Fire Department officials said. Harrisburg Fire crews arrived on scene shortly after and closed down the northbound portion of the highway.
The Concord Fire Department and Dominion Energy — the company that uses the gas line — also dispatched units and crews to help on the scene.
Cabarrus EMS and the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.
Fire and gas crews worked to secure the leak in rotating shifts in oppressive heats, Harrisburg officials stated. The heat index was 99 degrees Fahrenheit.
The leak was contained at 12:32 pm and the northbound portion of the highway was slowly reopened.
Dominion Energy crews stayed on scene after all first responders cleared the area.
