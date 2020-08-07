You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gas line leak contained on Concord Parkway
View Comments

Gas line leak contained on Concord Parkway

Only $5 for 5 months
Concord Parkway gas leak

The Concord Fire Department and Dominion Energy contained a gas leak after a construction crew ruptured a gas line Wednesday afternoon. 

 City of Concord

CONCORD — Another gas leak occurred during construction work in Cabarrus County. 

The Concord Fire Department responded to a call for a gas line rupture around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The rupture occurred at 1495 Concord Parkway North. There were several construction crews on site.

Stores within the area — including Mayflower, Walgreens and Moe's — were evacuated as a safety precaution. 

The gas leak was contained by 3:30 p.m. the same afternoon. Dominion Energy, who was also on scene to help contain the leak, remained after Concord Fire cleared the area.

Concord officials stated that the gas line was ruptured during construction work in the area. But it was unclear if it was related to the road repairs taking place in the area. 

Cabarrus County EMS was on the scene as a precautionary measure. 

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug. 8

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics